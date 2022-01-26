Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently went down memory lane to talk about the journey of his music career

The Triumphant crooner expressed gratitude to God that stubbornly went ahead to chase his dreams

Bella Shmurda was also full of thanks to people like Olamide who gave him an opportunity to grow in his career

Bella Shmurda is grateful that he did not pass his school exams. The singer was, most especially, happy that he stubbornly followed his career dreams.

According to him, he would have still been battling with carry over courses and nothing in his pocket.

The Triumphant crooner stated that he is now worth over half a billion streams.

Bella Shmurda is grateful for his music career. Photos: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Thank God I was stubborn and I never got to pass those exams then. Big thanks to @Poco__lee for telling me to do that vision2020 viral video, shoutout to @Olamide for his listening ears and open hands for upcoming acts.

"I now worth over half a billion streams. (550millions streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carry overs and stranded with nothing in my pocket... forever glad I did my thing."

Nigerians react

bellzlings:

"Education is still important. Na u sabi sha."

icequeen_jewelry:

"English na your mate."

mimioflagos:

"Lol u didn’t get here cos u didn’t pass exams o no deceive yourself. Just thank God for grace."

tolu_xo_:

"Man propose, God dispose."

teminioluwa15th_:

"Congratulations, Bella. Well done. But still o, school good sha. English Language is not our language, I know. But next time it is , God proposes, man disposes. Se o gbo. Well done. I enjoy your music."

mizkimoraprecious:

"God propose, man dispose?? See why school still good. Ahhhh Bella."

