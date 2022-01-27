Popular Nigerian singer, Victor AD has extended his goodwill to a hardworking young boy that rendered an impromptu service for him

The boy washed Victor's dirty can in traffic and the singer handed out wads of N500 notes as a sign of appreciation for him

The singer also disclosed that the young boy gave him the best wash in traffic, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Music star, Victor AD stirred massive reactions on social media after a video of him giving a huge amount of money to a street hustler emerged.

Victor shared a video of a traffic car washer who cleaned his dirty vehicle nicely and he rewarded the young boy handsomely.

Victor AD gives money to traffic car washer. Credit: @victoradere

In the video, Victor AD handed out wads of N500 notes to the and maintained that he had the best wash in traffic:

"I left the house and my car dirty this guy don help me do everything."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians reacted differently to the video, while some commended him for giving, others felt he shouldn't have used his camera.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Wow.deals247:

"omooo just like that? make I go find my bucket."

Ericmoses87:

"How much be dat."

Faceofbabyblack:

"Barry Allen and other speedsters still dey learn for where this traffic car washers dey ajeh."

Famitobaba:

"If you off camera you no go give am that big amount shaa."

Sunny_riz72:

"That money plenty shaa!"

Adeoluolatomide:

"This guy is always giving. He definitely has a good heart. God bless him."

Miscreantscomedy:

"Why traffic no dey dey for this Surulere sef. Does it mean my village people don’t want me to blow? Someone abeg send me transport make I move to island. I need to turn the traffic there into an opportunity."

l.tobiloba:

"He didn’t expect that much from him. That’s a lot of money, his heart will keep praying for him. God bless you VIC."

Victor AD pauses performance to raise money towards education for girl

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor AD caused stir on social media after a video of him doing charity in a club surfaced.

The singer who was performing in a club stopped and started to solicit for funds from attendees for a girl to continue her education.

The young girl held on to him tightly as she shed tears of joy, Nigerians reacted positively to the video.

