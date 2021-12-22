Crossdresser Bobrisky is still not over his ruined relationship with ex-friend and socialite Mompha

The effeminate celebrity penned a lengthy post on Snapchat detailing his relationship with Mompha and how he was eventually betrayed

Bobrisky also shared screenshots showing some of his private conversations with Mompha when they were still on good terms

Crossdresser Idris Okunenye aka Bobrisky has taken to social media to speak about the betrayal from his ex-friend and popular socialite Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Writing on his Snapchat page, the crossdresser explained that he has finally given up on friendships after coming to the realization that he is never lucky.

Bobrisky speaks of Mompha's betrayal, labels him a gossiper. Photo: @bobrisky/@mompha

He went on to detail some of his personal experiences with Mompha back when they were still friends and on good terms.

Bobrisky recounted how he borrowed Mompha his car on occasions and how he has shared pictures of his family on social media at his request.

A disappointed Bobrisky said he never thought they would get to a point where Mompha spreads gossips about him and even tries to dissociate himself from the friendship they shared.

In a different portion of his post, Bobrisky pointed out the several occasions Mompha came to him to gossip about other people. He equally wondered how religion wasn’t a problem at the start of their friendship.

I’m hurt, Bobrisky

Still speaking on the matter, the effeminate celebrity said a lot of people wouldn’t understand how much hurt he feels from Mompha’s betrayal.

In his words:

"You guys won’t understand, I’m hurt. Someone I care so much for came out to ridicule me. Haba, before you do that you should think back and remember how nice I was to you."

See screenshots of his post below:

Mompha opens up about relationship with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mompha shared an old video of his first-ever meeting with crossdresser Bobrisky.

Mompha in a reaction post on Instagram revealed that he has only met Bobrisky twice in his life.

The billionaire while advising the crossdresser to 'run away from him' vowed to bring war to Bobrisky on his return to Lagos.

