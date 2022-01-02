Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has now apologized to socialite Mompha on social media

In a heartfelt video posted on Snapchat, Bob noted that he and Mompha have never dated as he asked for his forgiveness

Internet users have now reacted saying Bobrisky is scared because Mompha threatened to sue for N1 billion

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has now apologized to Nigerian socialite, Mompha, on social media after their dispute that dragged on social media for weeks.

Taking to his Snapchat page, Bobrisky posted a heartfelt video of himself where he addressed Mompha and begged for his forgiveness.

Bobrisky begs Mompha for forgiveness in touching video. Photos: @mompha, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bob started off by saying Mompha has always been a great guy to him, a perfect gentleman and he sees him as a big brother who has never judged him.

The crossdresser also noted that Mompha had always been there for him even before he became famous and that he disrespected the socialite at some point in their friendship.

Bob added that Mompha was one of the few people who showed him love and denied claims that they ever dated. According to Bob, he is a brother to him and Mompha is way older than he is.

He said:

“Mompha is a great guy, me and Mompha we never ever dated. Mompha is my brother. He is someone I can actually call and tell him things. He is even way older than me, like his age and my age, he is way way older.

Like I said, I messed up by disrespecting him and that is why I am doing this video to apologize to him that I am deeply sorry, I want him to forgive me. He can still go ahead with the suing, he can still sue me but I feel like it’s 2021, I don’t want to have any issues with anybody.

So Mompha, this video is for you. I really care about you because you’re like a big brother to me. I’m sorry we had this misunderstanding that got to the internet.”

See the full video of Bobrisky’s apology below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media had a lot to say about Bobrisky’s apology to Mompha. Read some of their comments below:

Ladyque_1:

“Lawsuit na your mate???”

Humble__311:

“I swear I thought we left this guy in 2021.”

_Divineernest_:

“Mommy of Lagos dey fear .”

Mizzshantel:

“ 1 Billion na your mate.”

Ogonnaubani:

“The fear of 1 Billion naira suit.”

Iam_4chune16:

“Hard guy, hard guy but mind she no get .”

Preshstagram:

“Lawsuit no be your mate o. I hope you learn to bridle your tongue moving forward.”

Liz_world25_:

“You don’t want to pay 1billion abi? You must! Apology not accepted!”

Interesting.

Mompha flaunts Ferrarri he would buy after Bobrisky pays N1 billion

Popular billionaire socialite, Mompha issued a lawsuit with N1 billion fine on Bobrisky for defamation of his character online and other offenses.

The court papers disclosed that Bobrisky called out Mompha on social media and he demanded a public apology and a fine of N1 billion for it.

Mompha has now disclosed how he intends to spend his money when the crossdresser eventually makes the payment.

The billionaire announced via his Instagram story channel that he will be buying an expensive Ferrari once he gets the payment.

Source: Legit.ng