Nigerian music star, Timaya, definitely has something huge running for him or big money stacked up somewhere untouched

The singer made a declarative statement on Instagram that he can never go back to being broke again

He accompanied the comments with a photo that looks like he is in deep thoughts, and Nigerians have reacted massively to the post

For popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, being broke is a forgotten issue and he is proud to boast about the situation.

Timaya who is rated as one of the richest Nigerian singers made a declarative statement on his Instagram page that it is not possible for him to be broke again.

Timaya said he can't go broke again. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

The singer definitely has huge money stacked up somewhere that he is sure can never finish or he is running businesses that are constantly bringing in money.

He shared a photo that looked like he is in deep thought and captioned it as:

"Some things ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never!"

Check out the post below:

Internet users react

Nigerians have reacted to Timaya's comments about never going back to brokeness.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Callmealubarika:

"Some get brain but Dey no fit think..#never bow down."

Everythingstitches_:

"Be careful Mr. Ask Rick Ross about the man who once owned the mansion he bought and now lives in. Just be grateful to God."

Kayzoarmani:

"I Will say this someday Amen."

Jadeeaudu:

"God willing. Am going to say these words to my self."

Callmelixboy:

"On Gaad king of Dance Hall."

Mr.chukwi_:

"God see caption na…. Baba @timayatimaya how you take dey reason, ur reasoning just too high, a man with difference. Indeed chulo bothers nobody."

Ben_hov:

"Chulo no Dey bother nobody."

