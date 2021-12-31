I Can Never Go Broke Again, It Is Not Possible: Timaya Declares As He Shares New Lovely Photo
- Nigerian music star, Timaya, definitely has something huge running for him or big money stacked up somewhere untouched
- The singer made a declarative statement on Instagram that he can never go back to being broke again
- He accompanied the comments with a photo that looks like he is in deep thoughts, and Nigerians have reacted massively to the post
For popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, being broke is a forgotten issue and he is proud to boast about the situation.
Timaya who is rated as one of the richest Nigerian singers made a declarative statement on his Instagram page that it is not possible for him to be broke again.
The singer definitely has huge money stacked up somewhere that he is sure can never finish or he is running businesses that are constantly bringing in money.
He shared a photo that looked like he is in deep thought and captioned it as:
"Some things ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never!"
Check out the post below:
Internet users react
Nigerians have reacted to Timaya's comments about never going back to brokeness.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Callmealubarika:
"Some get brain but Dey no fit think..#never bow down."
Everythingstitches_:
"Be careful Mr. Ask Rick Ross about the man who once owned the mansion he bought and now lives in. Just be grateful to God."
Kayzoarmani:
"I Will say this someday Amen."
Jadeeaudu:
"God willing. Am going to say these words to my self."
Callmelixboy:
"On Gaad king of Dance Hall."
Mr.chukwi_:
"God see caption na…. Baba @timayatimaya how you take dey reason, ur reasoning just too high, a man with difference. Indeed chulo bothers nobody."
Ben_hov:
"Chulo no Dey bother nobody."
Timaya says all he does is make money
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Timaya sparked comments on social media after he revealed that he lives a boring life.
The singer revealed that all he does despite his successful music career is to make money and just go back home.
Nigerians reacted to his comment about making money, some of them said that is why he doesn't release music on a regular basis like some of his contemporaries.
