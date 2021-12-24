Billionaire socialite, Ismail Mustapha better known as Mompha is not joking with Bobrisky about his N1 billion fine

Mompha filed the suit against the crossdresser for defamation of character and other allegations and he demanded an apology

He has shown how he intends to spend the N1 billion when Bobrisky eventually pays it as he will be splashing it on an expensive Ferrari ride

Popular billionaire socialite, Mompha issued a lawsuit with N1 billion fine on Bobrisky for defamation of his character online and other offenses.

The court papers disclosed that Bobrisky call out Mompha on social media and he demanded a public apology and a fine of N1 billion.

Mompha shares how he wants to spend Bobrisky's N1 billion. Credit: @mompha @bobrisky22

Mompha has now disclosed how he intends to spend his money when the crossdresser eventually made the payment.

Check out his post about the lawsuit below:

Mompha wants to buy multi-million naira Ferrari ride

The billionaire announced via his Instagram story channel that he will be buying an expensive Ferrari once he gets the payment:

"My next ride once I cash out my 1 bilion naira! This ferarri just 444,000,000 million naira."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Mompha N1 billion suit on Bobrisky, most of them slammed him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_lilywhyt__:

"This one just Dey fool himself."

Christyezissi:

"Very petty …lost everything respect I have for this man ….if I am the wife I will be thoroughly embarrassed."

Stylebyprecious1:

"BOBRISKY get 1 million nor to talk of 1 billion brother rest in Jesus next please."

Mrblingsmadehit:

"Remove the material things some men no get sense Hushpuppi in his jail still have more regard than this man."

Emmy_nation007:

"The bobrisky self get the 1 billion naira for account."

Bobrisky speaks of Mompha's betrayal, labels him a gossiper

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky has not got over his ruined relationship with ex-friend and socialite, Mompha.

The crossdresser penned a lengthy post on Snapchat detailing his relationship with Mompha and how he was eventually betrayed.

Bobrisky also shared screenshots showing some of his private conversations with Mompha when they were still on good terms.

Source: Legit.ng