Celebrity designer Seyi Vodi shared a video from his office while reacting to the trending Woli Arole Ajo thrift drama

Framed portraits of Pastor EA Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo and Bishop Abiola Abioye spotted on Seyi Vodi's office wall

Fans flooded the comments after noticing the decor, sparking a wider conversation about faith and wealth

Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi set social media buzzing on Monday, August 17, 2026, after eagle-eyed fans noticed something striking on the walls of his office in a video he shared online.

In the clip, Vodi was seated at his desk, reacting to the ongoing drama surrounding comedian Woli Arole and a thrift contribution group allegedly linked to a WhatsApp "Ajo" circle.

Celebrity designer Seyi Vodi jokes about settling Woli Arole's thrift drama. Credit: seyivodi

Source: Instagram

With characteristic humour, the celebrity designer jokingly offered to settle everyone in the group, saying he was ready to step in and resolve the whole financial mess.

But it was not his generous quip that grabbed the most attention online. Three framed portraits hanging prominently behind him quickly became the focal point of conversation.

Adeboye, Oyedepo and Abioye on Seyi Vodi's Wall

The portraits displayed in Seyi Vodi's office are those of Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Winners' Chapel founder Bishop David Oyedepo, and Bishop Abiola Abioye of the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

The prominent placement of all three figures in a professional workspace struck many viewers as a bold and deliberate statement of faith.

Seyi Vodi's office featured large framed pictures of popular clergymen. Credit: seyivodi

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported a video showing the moment Bishop Oyedepo prayed and anointed Seyi Vodi.

The video of Seyi Vodi's office making waves on social media is below:

Fans React to Seyi Vodi's Office Decor

The video sparked reactions on X, with many users drawn to the symbolism behind the portraits.

@_tomisaburo wrote:

"Look at the fathers behind seyi vodi one but em twitter boys knows better"

@Optimistic_Ade commented:

"In all you do, be spiritual about your life."

@IsoloShoemaker said:

"Don't play with God"

@bjfaksam4me shared:

"You get it n I got it too."

@Sewanugaan wrote:

"The confidence that comes with being wealthy is uncomparable. 💰🤑 Seyi Vodi has just settled everything concerning the Ajo crisis 🙌🏽❤️"

Seyi Vodi takes Adeleke's measurement

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vodi set social media buzzing after sharing a video of himself taking the measurements of Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, just days before the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Vodi posted the video on Wednesday, August 12, with a simple yet loaded caption: "I M O L E," a nod to Governor Adeleke's popular campaign name meaning "light" in Yoruba.

The video also stirred reactions from many of Adeleke's followers and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng