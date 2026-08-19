A young lady gained admission to the University of Ibadan hoping to study Law, but was placed in a different department

The UI graduate had initially planned to switch to Law in her second year, but something unexpected happened as she settled into her new department

Blessing Iviero took to social media to share her journey from reluctant student to first-class graduate, sparking conversation online

Blessing Iviero, a University of Ibadan graduate, had one goal when she secured her admission: to study Law.

That plan fell through almost immediately when she did not meet the entry requirements for the course and was assigned to Anthropology instead.

UI student who didn't get the cut-off mark to study law bags first class in a course she never wanted. Photo credit: Blessing Iviero/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Writing on LinkedIn on 18 August 2026, Iviero recounted how she arrived at UI with a clear intention to transfer to Law by her second year, treating Anthropology as little more than a placeholder until she could make the switch.

UI: From chasing Law to first-class degree

That mindset did not last long. As lectures began, she began to like the course, and the thought of crossing from Anthropology began to fade.

By the time she finished, Iviero had graduated with a First Class in Anthropology.

Sharing her story on her LinkedIn post, the University of Ibadan first-class graduate said:

"I didn't choose Anthropology. At least, not at first."

"When I gained admission into the University of Ibadan, I had my heart set on studying Law."

"That was the dream."

"But I didn't meet the requirements for Law, and I was given Anthropology instead."

"To be honest, I wasn't excited about it."

"My plan was simple: get into the university, settle in, and try to cross over to Law in 200 level."

"I had already convinced myself that Anthropology was only temporary."

"But university had a different plan for me."

"As I started attending lectures and learning more about Anthropology, something changed."

"I became curious."

"I started asking questions."

"Why do people behave the way they do?"

"How does culture shape the way we think and live?"

"Why do different communities respond differently to the same situations?"

"The more I learned, the more I realised that Anthropology was not just about studying cultures. It was about understanding people."

"And I loved that."

"Gradually, the idea of crossing over to Law became less important."

"I wasn't just adjusting to Anthropology anymore."

"I was falling in love with it."

"So I stayed."

"And I gave it my best."

"Years later, I graduated with a First Class in Anthropology."

"Sometimes I look back and smile because the course I initially saw as something I would leave became something I was genuinely proud to graduate from."

"It also shaped so much of who I am today."

"My interest in research grew from it."

"My curiosity about people became stronger."

"My writing became more intentional."

Lady gains UI admission after 15 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman identified as @mitemmybeautycollection on TikTok shared her University of Ibadan matriculation news 15 years after finishing secondary school.

She revealed in the comments that she gained admission to study Sociology at UI, marking a long-awaited academic milestone.

Source: Legit.ng