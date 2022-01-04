Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has no plans for marriage, says 'it's not in my dictionary'
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye who is popularly known as Bobrisky has shared his view on marriage
- According to the controversial social media celebrity, he has no plans of settling down as he intends to continue chilling with billionaires
- This comes several hours after he apologized to socialite Mompha on social media following their heated exchange
While many people are hoping to settle down in the year 2022, it appears it is the opposite for Bobrisky.
Real name Idris Okuneye, the controversial crossdresser took to his Instagram page to talk about his lack of plans to get married.
Advising his fans against asking him when he intended to settle down, he explained that he was done 'chilling with the billionaire.'
He continued in the caption:
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Hide if you no get money, I’m ready to take peoples’ wives: Zazu star Portable vows as he brags about wealth
"Small olosho still they my blood You all can be getting married no problem, sha be inviting me let me come and be eating rice. Marriage is not in my own dictionary at the moment."
Reactions
blackgirlmagic_o:
"But when the time comes shey na woman or man you go marry?"
arbigirl_:
"You want to chill with the big boys"
quazy_jaey:
"nobody ask you before idris"
___cashy_bankz:
"Werey you carry this rubbish enter new year "
i_ambigval:
"Me thinking about whether you’re going to be the groom or the bride."
ob_rie:
"When you ready to marry Shey na Man you wan marry abi Na woman?coz your gender Dey confuse me"
Bobrisky apologises to Mompha
Bobrisky has now apologized to Nigerian socialite, Mompha, on social media after their dispute that dragged on social media for weeks.
Taking to his Snapchat page, Bobrisky posted a heartfelt video of himself where he addressed Mompha and begged for his forgiveness.
Lawsuit na your mate? Funny reactions as Bobrisky begs Mompha after socialite vowed to sue him for N1 billion
Bob started off by saying Mompha has always been a great guy to him, a perfect gentleman and he sees him as a big brother who has never judged him.
Mompha flaunts Ferrarri he would buy after Bobrisky pays N1 billion
Popular billionaire socialite, Mompha issued a lawsuit with N1 billion fine on Bobrisky for defamation of his character online and other offences.
The court papers disclosed that Bobrisky called out Mompha on social media and he demanded a public apology and a fine of N1 billion for it.
Mompha has now disclosed how he intends to spend his money when the crossdresser eventually makes the payment.
The billionaire announced via his Instagram story channel that he will be buying an expensive Ferrari once he gets the payment.
Source: Legit.ng