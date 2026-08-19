Music star 2Baba publicly acknowledged his second baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, on her birthday on Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The veteran singer reshared her birthday post on Instagram alongside a short personal message directed at her

Pero's post reflected on God's faithfulness over her life as she stepped into a new year

Nigerian music veteran Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, made a public gesture towards his second baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, on her birthday on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The singer reshared Pero's birthday post on Instagram and attached a brief but warm message: "Happy birthday @PeroAdeniyi."

2Baba reshares Pero Adeniyi's birthday photo on his Instagram story. Credit:" official2baba/peroadeniyi

Source: Instagram

The move drew attention online, given the history between the two and 2Baba's public profile. Pero Adeniyi, also known as Pero Osaiyemi, is the second baby mama of the music star. She has three children with the legendary Nigerian singer, namely Ehi Idibia, Justin Idibia, and Innocent Idibia.

Pero Adeniyi's Birthday Message

On her birthday, Pero shared a heartfelt post reflecting on the year gone by. She wrote about God's faithfulness and expressed gratitude for how far she had come, adding that she stepped into the new year with a thankful heart and the belief that the best was still ahead.

"Grateful for another year of life. God has been faithful, and His mercy over my life has been endless. He has made everything beautiful in His time, and my heart is full of gratitude for how far He has brought me. I step into this new year with a thankful heart, knowing that the best is yet to come. Happy Birthday to me!"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, reintroduced herself on social media after her new role as Edo House of Assembly minority leader.

As of the time of this report, 2Baba has yet to react to her new role, further sparking rumours about their relationship.

Pero Adeniyi's post, including a video she shared to celebrate her birthday, is below:

A screenshot of 2Baba's message to his 2nd baby mama is below:

2Baba's second baby mama Pero Adeniyi shares fun video to celebrate her birthday. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Pero Adeniyi

Several followers celebrated Pero in the comments, with warm messages pouring in from friends and admirers alike.

@adeyemisi wrote:

"Love you 😘"

@doconthegram shared:

"Happy birthday, Pero! ❤️ And congratulations on this amazing and beautiful journey. 🥂 Wishing you many more years in good health filled with love, joy, divine favour and abundance in all that your heart truly desires."

@b3rants_ commented:

"Awww Sweet woman Happy Birthday 😍"

@ifefash wrote:

"Oluwaperosaiyemi happy birthday my darling. The Lord bless you and keep you. His favour surrounds you like a shield in Jesus mighty name. Love you twin"

@iam_pbrain said:

"Happy birthday ma'am, beautiful sweet soul you're highly blessed"

@resilience25 added:

"Happy Birthday Pero! Wishing you an amazing year ahead filled with joy and success in Jesus name."

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng