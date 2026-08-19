A Nigerian X user shared how a chance meeting at a gas station with a woman he found attractive quickly took an unexpected turn

After exchanging numbers with the lady, she asked him to foot her 3kg gas cylinder refill bill simply because he had approached her

The man said the experience reflected a troubling pattern he had noticed among some Nigerian women when approached by men

A Nigerian man who goes by [@JahBlesssaint21](https://x.com/JahBlesssaint21/status/2089760961934569659) on X has sparked a lively online conversation after recounting a gas station encounter that ended with him deleting a woman's phone number on the spot.

In a post shared on 18 August 2026, the man described heading to a filling station to refill his gas cylinder when he spotted a woman he immediately found attractive.

A man shares why he lost interest in a lady after an incident at a gas station. Stock images of a man and a gas station for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia, Huang Yu

Source: Getty Images

She had also come to refill a 3kg cylinder. Drawn to her, he walked over, introduced himself, and the two exchanged pleasantries. He went on to tell her he would like to keep in touch, and she agreed, giving him her number.

The Billing That Followed

What happened next left him stunned. Just as he finished paying for his own cylinder and was about to hand over the receipt to the attendant, the woman turned to him and asked whether he intended to pay for hers as well.

He described the question as completely out of place, writing that he could not understand how exchanging numbers automatically meant he was responsible for her bill. He responded by telling her not to worry about the number at all, and deleted it before leaving the station.

Wrapping up his post, he argued that the habit of expecting financial favours from any man who shows romantic interest had become a troubling pattern, and that it was not fair on men who simply wanted to strike up a genuine connection.

Read the post that sparked the conversation: [See the original tweet by @JahBlesssaint21](https://x.com/JahBlesssaint21/status/2089760961934569659)

Nigerians React to the Gas Station Story

The post drew strong reactions online, with many siding firmly with the man.

@ladycarpenter01 said: "Some men indulged them, that's why they have seen it as normal thing. It's good as you ran 🤣"

@Onomz_D1 said: "You suppose pay her onboarding fee 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@blaq_en_belle said: "Low class women. Did she not have plans to pay her gas bill before."

@Wellness_Tosin said: "Full view of a low class woman. Was she coming to fill her cylinder on credit before?"

Source: Legit.ng