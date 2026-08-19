Ogun State Government declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday to mark the annual Isese Day celebration

The declaration follows a 2023 resolution by the Ogun State House of Assembly and approval by Governor Dapo Abiodun

The government called on residents to celebrate peacefully and respect the beliefs and practices of others

Ogun State has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a public holiday in recognition of Isese Day, an annual event celebrating Yoruba traditional religion, culture, and heritage.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the governor, Kayode Akinmade, announced the decision in an official statement, saying the move reflected the administration's dedication to preserving Yoruba cultural identity and traditional values.

Governor Dapo Abiodun declares Thursday as public holiday Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Ogun will be the second state in the southwest to declare Thursday, August 20, as a public holiday in honour of the 2026 Isese Day celebration. Lagos had earlier declared a public holiday for the Isese Day celebration.

Why Ogun marks Isese Day

August 20 was first established as a public holiday in Ogun State in 2023, following a formal resolution passed by the state House of Assembly and subsequently approved by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to the state government, Isese Day gives practitioners of the Yoruba traditional religion the chance to honour their ancestors, perform traditional rites, and engage with the values and teachings at the heart of their spiritual practices. The government added that the occasion also builds a sense of community among adherents while creating a wider opening for Ogun residents to learn about and show respect for Yoruba cultural heritage.

Call for peaceful celebrations

The government described the observance of Isese Day as a reflection of its recognition of the role that culture and traditional institutions play in preserving the state's identity and promoting social cohesion.

Residents were urged to mark the day in a peaceful and responsible manner, with the government specifically asking that people remain mindful of the beliefs, rights, and practices of others throughout the celebrations.

Lagos declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Wednesday, August 20, as a work-free day in Lagos State in celebration of the 2025 Isese Day.

The Lagos government explained that the holiday was part of the governor's commitment to upholding the cultural values and heritage of the indigenous people.

According to a circular, the governor urged account officers in every government office to ensure the widespread circulation that work will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 21.

Source: Legit.ng