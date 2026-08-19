Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada conducted a Canadian Experience Class draw on August 18, 2026

The August 18 round set a minimum CRS score of 523, higher than the 516 cut-off recorded in the previous CEC draw on August 5

Canada has issued over 113,000 Express Entry invitations so far in 2026, with a large share going to CEC candidates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Canada has extended 1,000 invitations to apply for permanent residence through its Express Entry system on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in a draw conducted exclusively under the Canadian Experience Class.

Candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 523 to qualify, making it one of the more selective CEC draws recorded this year.

Canada announces 1,000 exclusive residency invitations. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published ministerial instructions confirming that the round took place at 10:13:44 UTC.

The instructions, signed by Canada's Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Lena Metlege Diab, in Ottawa on August 18, confirmed that invitations could be issued between August 18 and August 19, 2026.

"Invitations may be issued to eligible foreign nationals who rank among the first 1,000 eligible foreign nationals in the group ranking."

Where multiple candidates shared the lowest qualifying score, a tie-breaking rule applied based on profile submission date and time, set at August 17, 2026, at 22:09:00 UTC.

How Canadian Experience Class works

The Canadian Experience Class targets skilled workers who already have work experience in Canada and want to settle there permanently.

According to CIC News, to be eligible, candidates generally need at least one year of skilled work experience in Canada within the past three years, covering 1,560 hours, in occupations under National Occupational Classification TEER categories 0, 1, 2, or 3.

Language requirements stand at Canadian Language Benchmark 7 for TEER 0 or 1 positions, and CLB 5 for TEER 2 or 3 roles.

Unlike other federal programmes, the CEC carries no education requirement and no obligation to show settlement funds. Applicants must also intend to live outside Quebec.

Express Entry itself manages three federal economic immigration programmes: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

Profiles are scored using the Comprehensive Ranking System, which considers factors such as age, education, language proficiency, and work experience. The highest-ranked candidates receive invitations in regular draws.

Canada invites 1,000 applicants for permanent residency. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Getty Images

August 18 draw compared to earlier rounds

The August 18 draw was notably smaller and more competitive than the CEC round held on August 5, when Canada issued 3,000 invitations at a lower cut-off of 516.

The jump to a cut-off of 523 alongside a reduced invitation volume of 1,000 makes the latest round one of the tightest CEC draws of 2026.

By mid-August 2026, IRCC had already issued more than 113,000 Express Entry invitations across all programmes, with Canadian Experience Class candidates accounting for a significant portion of that total.

Canada cuts study permit targets by 16%

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada's federal government set a 2026 study permit target of 408,000, which is 16% lower than the 2024 figure.

Nigeria ranked as Canada's fourth-largest source of study-permit holders in 2024, with nearly 59,000 permit holders recorded.

Premier Danielle Smith told international students whose visas expire without permanent residency to return home.

Source: Legit.ng