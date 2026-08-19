American rapper Ms Jorji addressed VeryDarkMan after he challenged her to produce evidence to support her assault allegations against Poco Lee

VDM publicly questioned the credibility of Ms Jorji's account, demanding proof before taking sides in the growing controversy

Ms Jorji made clear who her original message was directed at, shifting the burden of response squarely onto Poco Lee

American rapper Ms Jorji has fired back at Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) after he cast doubt on her assault allegations against dancer Poco Lee.

This followed reports that Poco Lee was arrested in the United Kingdom.

In a separate account, Ms Jorji had claimed the dancer assaulted him two years ago.

Ms Jorji addresses VeryDarkMan after he challenged her to produce evidence to support her assault allegations against Poco Lee. Photos: Ms Jorji/VDM/Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Reacting earlier to her accusation, VDM made it clear that he was not dismissing the possibility that the dancer could have behaved badly, but insisted that the accusation alone was not enough.

He demanded concrete evidence before drawing any conclusions.

"I'm not saying that he cannot do it. I am saying that I want proof, not 'they say, they say.' Bring proof. Let's see the evidence," VDM said.

Ms Jorji Responds to VDM's Challenge

In a video response, Ms Joji explained that her original statement was never meant for VDM or the general public to arbitrate.

"I saw VeryDarkMan's video about me. When I made the video, the only person I was addressing was Poco Lee. If Poco Lee feels that I lied, he can come online and debunk it," she said.

As of the time of this report, Poco Lee had not addressed Ms Jorji's allegations or VDM's call for evidence on any public platform.

Watch the X video of Ms Jorji responding to VDM

VDM questions the credibility of Ms Jorji's account, demanding proof. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng