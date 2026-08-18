Azäh Awasum has 300 cousins — and Big Brother 23 was still somehow her most chaotic situation
Azäh Awasum is a first-generation American reality TV star, singer, and producer best known for her third-place finish on Big Brother 23. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Azäh is of Cameroonian descent — her grandfather was a polygamist with six wives and 47 children. As a result, she is part of a huge family with over 300 cousins. Navigating a house of 16 strangers on live television, it turns out, was just another Tuesday.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Azäh Awasum? Early life and background
- Azäh Awasum on Big Brother 23
- The Challenge: USA
- Azäh Awasum's singing career
- Career beyond the house
- Latest news
- Azäh Awasum's net worth
- FAQ
- Quick facts
Key takeaways
- Azäh Awasum was a houseguest on Big Brother 23.
- She earned a third-place finish and is a member of the historic Cookout alliance.
- She is of Cameroonian descent and was born in Baltimore, Maryland.
- She trained as a mezzo-soprano for four years at the University of Miami.
- She is now co-creator and star of the web series Jollof and Kimchi.
Profile summary
Full name
Azäh Awasum
Date of birth
13 December 1991
Birthplace
Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American (Cameroonian roots)
Occupation
TV personality, singer, actress, producer
Known for
Big Brother 23, The Cookout alliance
X (Twitter)
Who is Azäh Awasum? Early life and background
Azäh Awasum's ethnicity and family roots
Azäh introduced herself to CBS audiences as a first-generation American whose family originated from Cameroon, with her father serving as a pastor.
Her grandfather held a seat in Parliament to the king and had six wives. Her father is one of 47 children, giving Azäh over 300 cousins. That extraordinary family backdrop shaped someone who is at ease in large, complex social environments — which explains a lot about how she handled a house full of cameras.
She also attended a Messianic Jewish school for her primary education, adding yet another layer to an already layered cultural identity. Academically, Azäh went on to study biomedical engineering.
What does her name mean?
In her CBS bio, Awasum revealed that her name means "able to make friends." That quality proved essential in a game built entirely on social bonds.
Azäh Awasum on Big Brother 23
The Cookout: making history
Throughout Big Brother 23, Azäh was a member of the dominant six-person alliance, the Cookout, working closely with Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, and Derek Frazier.
The alliance made Big Brother history by crowning the show's first Black winner.
"I want every Houseguest to feel like they have me in their pocket." — Azäh Awasum, CBS Big Brother 23 bio
She remained closely aligned with Derek Frazier and Britini D'Angelo, even offering to go on the block in Britini's place, while also working within The Cookout with the goal of securing the first Black winner.
How did Azäh Awasum finish on Big Brother 23?
Azäh advanced to finale night after Xavier Prather chose to evict Kyland Young over her. While she had initially planned to go to the final two with Derek F, she changed her mind and wanted to take Xavier instead. She is also the highest-placing woman in that season.
The Challenge: USA
After Big Brother, Azäh appeared on The Challenge: USA, competing as a contestant in 2022. Despite putting in her best effort, she earned third place on Big Brother before going on to join the cast of The Challenge.
Azäh Awasum's singing career
Mezzo-soprano with stage training
Azäh's talents stretch well beyond reality television. Her acting résumé lists four years of singing training — as a mezzo-soprano — studying voice with Shannon Day, Shenita Hunt, and Sam Shin at the University of Miami. She also lists live band experience across African, Caribbean, R&B, rock, and pop genres.
Singing the national anthem at an NFL game
One of Azäh's most high-profile musical moments came in late 2025. Big Brother star Azäh Awasum stunned audiences with her rendition of the national anthem at the Packers–Ravens game on Saturday, 27 December.
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"You might see a new face tonight on Peacock! Excited to be singing the national anthem at the Packers-Ravens game today." — Azäh Awasum, via Instagram
She thanked her fellow Cookout alliance member Xavier Prather for helping make the performance happen. Big Brother players rushed to her comments section with excitement; Hannah Chaddha wrote,
"So proud of you Az (go big sis go big sis go)!!"
Career beyond the house
Entrepreneurship and advocacy
Azäh co-founded the cosmetics brand Mambaz Beauty alongside her friend Lauren Rosetta; the pair were named among the three finalists in the Guardian's My Side Hustle competition in 2016.
Azäh is also an active social worker who participated in the International Development Association's "Give Me Hope" campaign and guided over 100 girls through the Bridge to Africa Connection programme, mentoring them on finance, education, and self-development.
Jollof and Kimchi
Azäh plays Kelli in the web series Jollof and Kimchi and is also a co-creator. The show draws on the "Jollof with Kimchi" movement — a campaign that spread worldwide showing what can happen when two different cultures work together, with interracial couples, artists, and dancers using it as a descriptor for Afro-Korean fusion.
Latest news
In 2026, Jollof and Kimchi became the subject of a trademark dispute, with a company called Kimchi & Jollof LLC filing a pending trademark application with the USPTO on 10 April 2026. Azäh issued a video statement regarding the dispute and the origins of the term. The series, listed on IMDb, continues to build momentum as one of Azah's most ambitious creative projects to date.
Azäh Awasum's net worth
No major publications, such as Forbes or Celebrity Net Worth, report a verified figure for Azäh Awasum. Smaller outlets estimate her net worth at between $100,000 and $500,000, drawing on her:
- Reality TV earnings from Big Brother 23 and The Challenge: USA
- Work as a Director of Sales Operations
- Co-founding of Mambaz Beauty cosmetics
- Singing and acting engagements
- Producing and starring in Jollof and Kimchi
Given the limited sourcing, treat this range as an estimate rather than a confirmed figure.
FAQ
- What is Azäh Awasum's ethnicity? She is African-American with Cameroonian roots. Her family originated from Cameroon and she was born in Baltimore, Maryland.
- How did Azäh Awasum do on Big Brother 23? She finished in third place, as the highest-placing woman of the season, as a member of the historic Cookout alliance.
- Can Azäh Awasum sing? Yes. She is a trained mezzo soprano who studied voice for four years at the University of Miami and sang the national anthem at an NFL game in December 2025.
- Why does Azäh Awasum have 300 cousins? Her grandfather was a polygamist with six wives and 47 children, making for an exceptionally large extended family.
- What is Azäh Awasum doing now? She is starring in and co-producing the web series Jollof and Kimchi, an Afro-Korean fusion drama launched in 2026.
- What alliance was Azäh in on Big Brother? She was a member of the Cookout, the six-person alliance that secured Big Brother's first Black winner.
- What is Azäh Awasum's Instagram? Her main account is @wonderfulworldofaz, with approximately 92,000 followers.
- Did Azäh Awasum compete in beauty pageants? Yes. She was a finalist at Miss Cameroon USA 2015 and competed in the Miss Maryland USA pageant, reaching the top five in 2017.
Quick facts
- She finished third on Big Brother 23 — the season's highest-placing woman.
- She is a trained mezzo soprano who sang the national anthem at an NFL game in 2025.
- She co-created and stars in Jollof and Kimchi, an Afro-Korean fusion web series.
- She has visited approximately 60 countries and completes 100-mile cycling rides.
- She mentored over 100 girls through the Bridge to Africa Connection programme.
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Source: Legit.ng