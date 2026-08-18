Adura Aloba, brother of late singer Mohbad, posted a cryptic message on Instagram amid fresh controversy surrounding the singer's estate

VeryDarkMan accused Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, of allegedly forging a NIN document to access her late husband's wealth

The critic also questioned Adura's silence over circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death, prompting the post that fans are now dissecting

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, has broken his silence following recent allegations from online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) with a cryptic Instagram post, choosing vibes over words.

On Monday, August 17, 2026, Adura returned to social media with a video of himself grooving inside a car to a song and captioning the post:

Mohbad’s brother Adura grooves to a song in a car after VDM's bold accusations. Credit: hadurah/verydarblackman/c33why

Source: Instagram

"1million Comment!......! It's all yours ❤️💡 #imolenization💡."

The post, which racked up thousands of reactions, was widely read as a subtle jab at VDM and those questioning him.

VDM's Allegations Against Wunmi Aloba

The post came after VeryDarkMan levelled serious allegations against Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba.

In a video, the critic claimed he discovered a name discrepancy between Wunmi's international passport and her National Identification Number (NIN) record.

While her passport, reportedly renewed in 2024 and valid until 2034, bears the name "Adebanjo Cynthia Omowumi," he alleged that the NIN was initially listed as "Aloba Cynthia Omowumi" before verification with NIN authorities returned "Cynthia Omowumi Adebanjo."

Fans take sides with Mohbad’s brother Adura following VeryDarkMan's accusations. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"Therefore, in order for Wumi to claim Mohbad's wealth, Wumi secretly went to go and forge a document. This is a very big crime. This girl went to go and forge an NIN," he alleged.

VDM Links Allegations to Adura's Silence

Beyond Wunmi, VDM also pointed fingers at Adura, questioning why the late singer's brother had not, in his view, provided credible information about what led to Mohbad's death.

"Could it be that this is the reason why Adura refused to give the credible information as to what led to the death of her brother? Could it be that this is why Wumi refused to speak in the earlier stage?" he asked.

Rather than address the claims directly, Adura appeared to brush them off with his upbeat post.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, also shared a cryptic post after VDM's claim.

The video Mohbad's brother Adura shared following VDM's accusation is below:

Reactions to Mohbad's brother's video

Fans and followers have largely rallied around Adura in the comments section. Read their reactions below:

@adeyinka.oseni wrote:

"Hadura thank you for looking after what your brother left behind ❤️❤️"

@estherprecious91h commented:

"God bless you for taking care of your brother only child 😍, continue to grow in all you do 🙌, focus and don't ever reply that attention seeker using ur brother's name for monetisation"

@shan_ty2 reacted:

"Hadurah no send their papa🥰😍"

@onlyonexchange questioned:

"So till now you never find work hadurah?😢"

Mohbad's father makes bold accusation against Wunmi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father made claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death. His claim also sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng