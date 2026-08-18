MultiChoice Nigeria and the BBNaija production team confirmed that housemate Neche made the decision to leave the Season 11 house herself

The organisers cited pressing personal matters as the reason behind Neche's departure on Sunday, 16 August 2026

A Nigerian lady on X reacted warmly to the news, expressing pride in Neche and confidence in her future

Neche, a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11, has left the reality show after choosing to walk away voluntarily on Sunday, 16 August 2026, with MultiChoice Nigeria and the BBNaija production team confirming the development the following day.

In an official statement shared on X, the organisers disclosed that Neche's exit was entirely her own decision, driven by personal matters she described as requiring immediate attention. The statement accompanied footage of Neche informing her fellow housemates of her departure.

A lady reacts after BBNaija Neche left the house. Photo credit: nechemaduagwu/Instagram

Source: UGC

BBNaija organisers acknowledge Neche after exit

Despite the abrupt end to her run, the production team used the statement to recognise what Neche brought to the season. They pointed to her notable wins and achievements inside the house as evidence of her commitment to the show, and expressed regret at losing her while making clear that her decision was respected.

"We applaud Neche's energy and commitment to the show, which was evident from her notable wins and achievements in the house," the statement read. "While we are sad to see her leave the house, we respect her decision and wish her continued success in her endeavours. She remains part of the BBNaija family, and we look forward to seeing all that she will achieve beyond the show."

BBNaija: Nigerian lady reacts to Neche's exit

News of the departure drew attention online, with fans and followers weighing in on social media. Nigerian lady @SexyDoyin1 addressed Neche directly in a warm message posted on 17 August 2026, saying:

"You're going to do great things out here. I'm proud of you babe & you've found yourself a handful of new families outchea."

See her post on X below:

BBNaija S11: Neche's team breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Neche's team broke their silence after the housemate's surprise voluntary departure from the BBNaija Season 11 house.

Neche's team confirmed a media round is coming soon, promising Neche will speak directly to her supporters, known as the Cheytars.

Source: Legit.ng