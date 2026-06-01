Veteran Nollywood actress Mama Rainbow shared a very emotional video, begging the Nigerian government to rescue abducted victims in Oyo schools

The popular movie star expressed sadness over the incident while pointing out that young toddlers are also among the kidnapped victims

Social media users reacted to her tearful video with mixed feelings, as some angry people blasted her for attending a festival before coming online to mourn the sad situation

Legendary Nollywood actress Idowu Phillips, widely known as Mama Rainbow, faced mixed reactions online after sharing an emotional video appealing to the Nigerian government over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The attack, carried out by terrorists on May 15, 2026, left families in deep pain as victims included very young children.

Nollywood legend Mama Rainbow speaks out on Oyo abductions but faces fierce backlash from fans over timing of her reaction. Photo: mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page on June 1, 2026, the veteran actress appeared in tears as she pleaded for urgent intervention.

She explained that families have been praying without seeing any positive outcome and stressed that the situation has dragged on for too long.

“Please our government, we beg you, please help us rescue the kidnap victims, 2‑year‑old, 3‑year‑old kids are among them. We are praying endlessly but nothing positive is happening. This is taking too long than usual. Please consider us….”

Mama Rainbow also wrote a long caption under the video, painting a picture of the fear and sorrow Nigerians live with daily.

She lamented that killings, kidnappings, terrorism, and banditry have torn families apart, leaving mothers to bury their children and communities to live in silence.

“💔Nigeria is bleeding. Every day, innocent citizens wake up with fear instead of hope. Families are torn apart by killings, kidnappings, terrorism, banditry, and violence that continue to spread across the nation. Mothers are burying their children. Children are growing up without parents. Communities are living in silence because they no longer feel protected…”

However, her post drew mixed reactions online, with most people criticising her for showing emotions after attending the colourful Ojude Oba festival just days earlier, while a few others praised her courage for speaking up at such a painful time.

Watch Mama Rainbow's video below:

Fans react to Mama Rainbow's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mustergen2_:

"After our gra ma don attend ojude Oba festival hmmm is welll 😢😢😢😢"

@muyimastermixer_mmm:

"Maaaaami thank you for voicing out ma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@funmisade20:

"Mama medicine after death. After your OJUDE OBA celebration mama, Koda oo."

@tolanrewaju1:

"Abeg mama... Go back to ur ojude oba, I hate nonsense, Yeyebrity everywhere... Crocodile tears😢😢😢"

@motunrayo_wuraola:

"The amount of tears some of us have shed since this kidnapping ehn I can't even sleep😢"

@onihormotayo:

"After the celebration of ojude oba you people now start coming out to talk, shame on all of you, people exactly all the mothers 😢"

@adeshewami__ said:

"She’s trying her best not to cry , Omoh a ti rogo o😢"

Internet users criticise Mama Rainbow for crying over kidnapped Oyo students after attending the Ojude Oba festival. Photo: mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

Mama Rainbow speaks on remaining single

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Mama Rainbow vowed never to remarry after the death of her husband in 1984.

The 83-year-old actress revealed this during a chat with Bimpe Akintunde, where she explained that a suitor ran away after seeing her 11 children.

She stated that the painful encounter made her realise her children would be her lifelong responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng