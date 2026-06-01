Nigerians spent N3.33 trillion on internet data in the first quarter of 2026, consuming 4.06 million terabytes of data

The telecommunications sector contributed N4.71 trillion, or 9.19 per cent, to Nigeria’s GDP during the period

Rising data usage boosted the revenues of major telecom operators like MTN and Airtel and strengthened the sector’s role in the economy

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians spent an estimated N3.33 trillion on internet data between January and March 2026, highlighting the growing importance of digital connectivity in everyday life.

Fresh figures released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) show that subscribers consumed about 4.06 million terabytes of data during the first quarter of the year.

MTN, Airtel, other telcos reap big as Nigerians spend N3.33tn on data in 3 months

Source: UGC

This represents an average usage of 28 gigabytes per subscriber, underscoring the increasing dependence on internet services across the country.

The surge in data consumption has further strengthened the telecommunications industry's position as one of the key drivers of Nigeria’s economy.

Telecoms' contribution to GDP continues to rise

According to the latest economic performance report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the telecommunications sector contributed N4.71 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 9.19 per cent of total output.

The figure ranks as the industry's second-highest quarterly contribution in the past two years, reflecting consistent growth from 7.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 and 8.1 per cent in the final quarter of the same year.

Telecommunications remained the dominant force within the Information and Communication sector, which collectively added N5.8 trillion to the economy during the period.

The strong performance of telecoms, alongside gains in agriculture, helped Nigeria's economy expand by 3.89 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, an improvement from the 3.13 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The services sector continued to be the largest contributor to economic activity, accounting for nearly 58 per cent of GDP.

Data demand drives Telecom revenue growth

The growing reliance on internet services is also boosting the earnings of major telecom operators.

For millions of Nigerians, internet access has become an essential part of daily life, supporting communication, business activities, entertainment, education, and financial transactions.

This trend is evident in the financial results of leading operators. MTN Nigeria reported data revenue of N826.1 billion during the quarter, helping the company achieve a profit before tax of N546.4 billion.

Airtel Nigeria also recorded strong growth, with earnings rising by 40.2 per cent to $475 million, of which $244 million was generated from data services alone.

MTN, Airtel, other telcos reap big as Nigerians spend N3.33tn on data in 3 months

Source: Getty Images

Industry analysts say the telecommunications sector has become a critical support system for banking, fintech, e-commerce, healthcare, and education.

They believe continued investment in network infrastructure by operators such as MTN, Airtel, and Globacom will be essential to sustaining growth and expanding digital access.

With internet usage continuing to rise across the country, experts expect the telecom industry to play a central role in the Federal Government’s ambition of building a $1 trillion digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng