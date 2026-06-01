Papaya Ex has reacted to the allegations made against her by her personal assistant, Muna

The lady had earlier cried out online, claiming that the brand influencer withheld her phone and salary

Papaya Ex's response sparked reactions from fans, many of whom asked questions about her relationship with her personal assistant and the dispute

Brand influencer Abike Raheem, better known as Papaya Ex, has reacted to the allegations made against her by her personal assistant, Muna.

Muna's brother had cried out online and alleged that Papaya Ex seized her phone and refused to pay her salary.

Reactions as Papaya Ex breaks silence over allegations made by PA. Phot credit@papayaex

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the claims, Papaya Ex stated that Muna was lying about everything her brother said about her.

According to her, she pays Muna N300,000 monthly and still provides accommodation and feeding for both her and her brother.

She further alleged that Muna was the one stealing from her and listed some of the items and money she claimed the personal assistant took.

Papaya Ex shares more about Muna

In the video, Papaya Ex displayed what she described as a statement of account to support her claims.

She explained that Muna handled payments on her behalf and was responsible for receiving funds from brands and other business engagements.

The controversial influencer also alleged that Muna stole two iPhones from her — an iPhone 16 Pro Max and an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

She further claimed that her personal assistant took N2 million and another N200,000 meant for her brother.

Papaya Ex trends over allegation from PA. Photo credit@papayaex

Source: Instagram

Fans ask Papaya Ex questions

Reacting to the video, fans were divided. Some questioned whether it was true that she paid her personal assistant N300,000 monthly and asked her to provide evidence.

Others supported her, claiming that she had already shared payment receipts on Snapchat.

They argued that the personal assistant was ungrateful, noting that many people would gladly take such a job, especially with accommodation and feeding included.

In her words:

"There is a statement of account. Why are you lying? We lodged you in a house and gave you transportation. Is N300k too small with accommodation and daily upkeep? You stole N2 million, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, and misplaced an iPhone 16 Pro Max. Do you know how much we spent trying to trace the phone? Everyone knows they get alerts from you, and brands pay into your account."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Papaya Ex

Here are comments below:

@molaralight commented:

"Government workers don suffer any small thing una go dey shout government workers, try get am if e easy."

@_binta_20 reacted:

"If nah my sister nah the muna she go dey support."

@hairwithvicky_enterprises shared:

"I’ve met this Pa in Papaya’s house, and I can tell you that Papaya is so nice to her…at first i thought they were related."

@topzybella_gold reacted:

"All of you shouting she’s ungrateful.l Have you confirmed if she’s paying 300k truly, cos I doubt it."

@wendyleo28 shared:

"Some people no get memory card, I swear, even if it's 100k is not bad."

Portable praises Papaya Ex

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had celebrated controversial influencer, Papaya Ex, and said that she was a strong woman and her hustle was real.

Papaya Ex had reacted after Portable made a caricature of Bobrisky and showed off all the names he gave him.

In return, Portable showered the influencer with praises, and fans took to the comment section to react to the post.

Source: Legit.ng