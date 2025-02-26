Fortnite medallions Chapter 6 Season 1: Where to find them and what they do

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Demon HUNTERS features a folklore theme inspired by Japanese culture. The season's updates introduce special tokens or medallions which give players special powers or abilities. Here is a guide on how to use Fortnite Medallions and make a name for yourself as a demon hunter.

Key takeaways

Fortnite Chapter 6 Medallions

In Chapter 6, Fortnite introduced two medallions; the Night Rose and Wanderer medallions which can only be obtained by defeating the video game's iconic characters, Night Rose and Shogun X. A third medallion, dropped by Godzilla was added for players after the 17 February 2025 release.

Night Rose Medallion

The Night Rose medallion gives your weapons the ability to automatically reload themselves. To get it, you have to defeat the Night Rose spirit at the Demon's Dojo. However, beware of surprise attacks when in the Night Rose's domain.

How can I defeat the Night Rose in Fortnite?

The Night Rose is a scary Japanese folklore-inspired boss. When fighting her, you must be aware that she can summon the Void Oni Mask, allowing her to throw Void Tears at you. Here is how you can defeat her.

Locate the Demon's Dojo on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 map. It is located on the snowy mountain area of the northeastern part of the map. Her location will be noted by the medallion icon. Collect health, shields, weapons, and Water Sprite to help you during the fight. Use your shotgun or another strong weapon to reduce her health in her human form. Once her initial health bar is gone, the Night Rose will summon a huge mask behind her and her health bar will refill, making her invulnerable. Shoot both of the glowing eyes on the mask and keep moving to evade the damaging projectiles thrown by her large Oni mask. Once the mask's glowing red eyes are no longer glowing, the mask will drop her, allowing her to take damage. Keep attacking her until her health is finished. The mask may pick her back up, so keep shooting until she’s down. Once defeated, you will receive three rewards; the Night Rose medallion, Night Rose’s Void Oni Mask and Veiled Precision SMG.

Wanderer Medallion

To get the ultimate abilities; infinite stamina and invisibility when sprinting, you need to ready your blade and hunt down the powerful warrior, Shogun X. Once you defeat Shogun X, you will be granted the Wanderer medallion.

How can I defeat the Shogun boss in Fortnite?

When taking down Shogun X, the commander of the Demon Warriors, be on alert against his sword slashes, explosive masks and charging bursts of molten fire. Here is how you can beat him.

Shogun X appears in two ways; teleporting or roaming and floating across the island. When he is teleporting or roaming, you can not defeat Shogun but if you deal enough damage, you will be granted a shotgun and an item. Collect Slurp Juice and Med Kits to help you during the fight. To stay safe from four of his deadly move sets, ensure you attack using a ranged weapon Save your stamina and sprint from left to right to evade his deadly move-sets, fireballs, and fire blasts that occur after he rises into the sky. Charge or shoot during the short window between his attacks. Once you defeat him, you will receive; the Wanderer medallion, Mythic Typhoon Blade and Shogun X Fire Oni Mask.

Godzilla Medallion

The recent updates on the popular game include the introduction of the iconic film-inspired Kaiju, Godzilla, as part of battle royale matches and as a skin. Godzilla generates in random locations on the island after the first Storm Circle begins to shrink. To get it, you must deal the most damage to the King of Monsters.

How to get the Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite

Any player can transform into the Godzilla monster. To defeat him, you need to have dealt the most damage, and here is how:

Look out for it as soon as the first Storm Circle begins to shrink. As soon as the portal spawns, you will get a security alert with the message 'Godzilla portal is open'. The pop-up alert will also include a ping with the portal's location. Look for the Godzilla icon on the map to track its location. Armed with assault rifles such as the Holo Twister or Rail Gun, you can deal damage by shooting at Godzilla's weak spots. Once you have defeated Godzilla, you will be rewarded with the Godzilla medallion, which gives a recharging dash ability and the Burst Quad Launcher.

What is a medallion in Fortnite?

Medallions are objects that can enhance gameplay by granting players special and powerful abilities without taking up inventory space in the popular game. Getting your hands on one is not easy as you have to defeat tough bosses Shogun X and Night Rose to get them.

How many medallions are in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

There are three medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. These include the Night Rose, the Wanderer and the Godzilla medallions.

What do the Medallions do in Fortnite?

In Chapter 6 Season 1, Fortnite medallion effects grant a gamer unique abilities and powers. The Night Rose and Wanderer medallions give you invisibility, increased stamina, and the ability to auto reload weapons. The Godzilla medallion amps up your dash abilities.

What does a Godzilla Medallion do?

A Godzilla medallion grants gamers a recharging dash ability. Having it allows you to perform quick dashes with a recharging dash ability (up to three charges at a time) and a Burst Quad Launcher. Additional powers include increasedmobility,y similar to Godzilla's movement in films.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 introduces two medallions granting players engaging quests and rewards after defeating powerful bosses. The Night Rose medallion allows you to automatically reload yourweapons,s while the Wanderer medallion gives you infinite stamina and invisibility when sprinting.

