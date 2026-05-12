MTN Nigeria has announced plans to compensate subscribers for network disruptions from November 2025 to January 2026

This followed NCC's directive aimed at ensuring accountability and improving service quality across telecom operators

MTN plans infrastructure upgrades to ensure reliable connectivity and better customer experiences

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MTN Nigeria has announced plans to compensate subscribers affected by poor network quality, following a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) aimed at enforcing stricter service standards across the country’s telecom sector.

The telecom giant disclosed that customers impacted by network disruptions recorded between November 2025 and January 2026 would receive compensation in line with the NCC’s quality-of-service regulatory framework.

MTN rolls out criteria to qualify for free airtime under new NCC rules. Credit: MTN Nigeria/Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The move comes as regulators intensify pressure on mobile network operators over persistent consumer complaints, including dropped calls, slow internet speeds, failed connections, and prolonged service outages.

Why MTN is paying compensation

According to MTN, the compensation exercise is part of a broader effort to improve accountability and ensure customers receive value for the services they pay for.

The company described the NCC directive as a customer-focused intervention designed to protect subscribers and encourage operators to maintain acceptable service standards.

“At MTN Nigeria, our customers are the lifeblood of our business,” the company said, stressing that every subscriber deserves a reliable and high-quality network experience.

The telecom operator noted that the new compensation policy reflects a stronger regulatory approach where service providers are held directly responsible for poor service delivery.

How to qualify for MTN compensation

Under the NCC’s framework, subscribers do not need to file complaints, visit service centres, or submit special applications to qualify.

Compensation will be automatically applied to customers in locations where MTN failed to meet the commission’s approved quality-of-service benchmarks during the affected period.

This means users who experienced significant service disruptions in identified areas between November 2025 and January 2026 may receive airtime, bonus value, or related service-based compensation directly on their lines.

The compensation applies strictly to subscribers within affected network zones verified by the NCC’s monitoring system.

Customers are therefore advised to monitor SMS notifications and account updates from MTN regarding any compensation credited to their lines.

NCC tightens pressure on telecom operators

The NCC’s latest enforcement action is being seen as one of the strongest consumer protection measures introduced in Nigeria’s telecom industry in recent years.

Industry watchers say the move signals a major shift from traditional complaint-based resolutions to direct compensation for customers impacted by poor service quality.

The policy is also expected to push other operators, including Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile, to strengthen their networks and improve customer satisfaction.

MTN promises network upgrades

MTN said it is already taking steps to improve service reliability through increased investment in infrastructure upgrades.

The company disclosed plans to strengthen collaboration with tower providers, expand network capacity, and deploy additional measures to reduce outages and improve both voice and data services nationwide.

With demand for digital connectivity rising rapidly across Nigeria, the operator said sustained investment remains critical to delivering better user experiences.

Nigerians to get free airtime as MTN commences compensation for poor network service. Credit: MTN Nigeria.

Source: UGC

For millions of subscribers frustrated by poor service, the compensation initiative may offer some relief while also raising expectations for improved network performance going forward, according to a BusinessDay report.

NCC’s compensation policy wins praise

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Consumers Advocacy Network (NCAN) has commemded the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, for introducing a policy compelling telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor network service.

The group described the directive as a bold and consumer-focused move that places the interests of millions of Nigerians at the centre of telecommunications regulation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and signed by its President, Tobi Olanrewaju, NCAN said the policy marks a major shift in regulatory enforcement, moving away from what it called years of weak oversight to a system built on accountability and measurable consumer benefits.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng