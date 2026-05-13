William Osula reportedly wants to remain at Newcastle United despite transfer interest from England and Europe

Nigeria are pushing to convince the Danish-Nigerian striker to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles

Eintracht Frankfurt previously failed with a move for Osula after Newcastle rejected their offer

Newcastle United forward William Osula has reportedly made a major decision about his future amid growing interest from clubs across Europe and fresh calls for him to commit to Nigeria.

The Danish-Nigerian striker has emerged as one of Newcastle’s most improved players in recent weeks after forcing his way into Eddie Howe’s starting lineup during the closing stages of the season.

Super Eagles target William Osula makes important decision amid calls to leave England. Photo: Neal Simpson

Source: Getty Images

Osula has now started five consecutive matches for the Magpies and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League and European clubs closely monitoring the 22-year-old attacker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite the mounting transfer speculation, the forward is reportedly eager to remain at St James’ Park and continue fighting for his place in the team.

Osula wants to stay at Newcastle

According to Football Insider, Osula has no plans to leave Newcastle despite interest from clubs in England and abroad.

The striker was handed another start during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest and has continued to impress with his work rate and attacking contributions.

Osula has scored three goals across his last five starts, strengthening his case as a long-term attacking option for Howe’s side.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke explained that the young striker is enjoying life at Newcastle and wants to continue proving himself at the club.

“If he is scoring goals and playing regularly for Newcastle, I’m sure he’d be more than happy to stay,” he said.

“He’s under contract until 2029, but I’m sure his form and performances will ensure that other clubs are looking at him.”

“He’s doing everything he can to try and impress Eddie Howe and everybody at Newcastle that he could be the answer to their goalscoring problems.”

Newcastle previously rejected Frankfurt offer

Interest in Osula is not new after Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly tried to sign him last summer.

Per Football Insider, the German club submitted a loan offer that included a £28.5 million option-to-buy clause, but Newcastle rejected the proposal before Deadline Day.

Aston Villa, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with the Danish-Nigerian star in recent months.

However, Newcastle appear determined to keep hold of the attacker, especially with uncertainty surrounding the club’s search for another striker.

Reports claim the Magpies are looking to sell players such as Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa as Howe ahead of next season.

Osula’s numbers continue to improve

Osula’s recent performances have highlighted why several clubs are tracking his progress closely.

According to Fotmob statistics, the striker has made 22 appearances this season and registered five goals in just 660 minutes of football.

The forward averages 1.36 shots on target per 90 minutes and has also impressed with his link-up play and physical presence.

He boasts an 80.3 per cent passing accuracy while averaging 4.23 duels won per game and 1.77 fouls won per 90 minutes.

His pace, pressing ability and movement have made him a useful option in Newcastle’s attack during the latter stages of the campaign.

Nigeria continue push for Osula

Away from club football, Osula remains a key target for the Nigeria Football Federation as the Super Eagles continue efforts to recruit dual-nationality talents.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Nigerian football officials have already contacted the striker over a possible international switch from Denmark to Nigeria.

The Newcastle forward has reportedly been identified as part of Nigeria’s long-term rebuilding project under Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Osula’s recent form in England has further strengthened calls for him to commit his future to the three-time African champions.

Super Eagles target William Osula makes important decision amid calls to leave England. Photo: Damjan Zibert

Source: Getty Images

Denmark invites Osula for World Cup playoff

Legit.ng previously reported that the 22-year-old was included in Denmark’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff matches by coach Brian Riemer in March.

However, he remained an unused substitute during the international window, giving Nigeria renewed hope of convincing him to switch allegiance.

Osula earned the Denmark recall after scoring the winner in Newcastle’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United earlier this year.

Source: Legit.ng