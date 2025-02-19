Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date and all known details about it

The current Battle Pass in Fortnite is set to end on 21 February 2025 at 2.00 AM ET. Although Epic Games has not officially announced the release date of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, it is speculated that it is likely to be released between 9:00 AM and noon ET that same day.

by Epic Games was launched in July 2017. The fun game was inspired by the dozens of Battle Royale games that have existed for years.

There has been a norm where new seasons begin immediately after the previous Battle Pass ends. However, there is usually a maintenance period lasting a few hours before the upcoming season goes live.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 leaks

Fortnite fans learn more about what to expect through leaks and rumours. Below is what Fortnite is anticipated to be about according to reliable leakers.

New gameplay feature

According to Fortnite leaker Blortzen, there is anticipation of a new gameplay feature SpikyBird. It is intended to work similarly to the Ripsaw Launcher. In addition, Hyper X also shared the gameplay changes where there will be a new gameplay feature for CH6S2 that is similar to or involves Ripsaw Launchers or Chainsaw.

Vehicle Royale mode

HYPEX shared a video on YouTube highlighting that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 could feature an all-new Vehicle Royale mode implying that cars will be used in the game but with a twist. Additionally, some leakers found information on Fortnite's back end for vehicle-themed items.

For instance, Loolo shared on X that Epic added a tag for a Blue team vehicle suggesting that the game mode would feature two teams, similar to Red vs Blue one of the famous modes in Creative.

Mini Battle Royale mode

According to Loolo, Epic added the Mini Battle Royale game mode plugin to the Reload plugin. This could indicate that the Mini Battle Royale mode will take on Reloads's map.

In the latest update, epic added the Mini BR gamemode plugin to the Reload plugin. This COULD indicate that the mini BR gamemode will take place in RELOAD’S MAP!

Battle Pass skins

In November 2024, leaker Shiina shared several theme skins allegedly coming to Fortnite at some point in future. These skins include One Punch Man, Agent 47 (Hitman), Post Malone, New Borderlands Collab, The Ridder, and Black Mask (DC/Batman)

In December 2024, the Fortnite leaker, FNAssist shared Survey Skins on X (Twitter), which gives the fans a hint on what to expect in the next season. Many of these Survey Skins have a resemblance of futuristic and agent-like themes around them. Additionally, there are some concepts of fan favourite characters such as Evie and Marigold.

Robbery mechanic

There are also rumours that a robbery mechanic could be coming to the Fortnite Section 6 Season 2. Sam shared the information on 22 January 2025.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme

Each Fortnite season has its theme. According to HYPEX, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 theme is Heist. Considering the survey skins and leaked robbery mechanic, it is much more convincing that it is true.

What will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 be about?

According to Shiina via FNBRintel and Loolo_WRLD, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is speculated to be heist-themed.

When does Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 come out?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is expected to premiere on 21 February 2025. This is after the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 ends on 21 February 2025 at 2.00 AM ET.

Fortnite is a fictional battle royale game. It is currently on Chapter 6 Season 1 which is expected to end on 21 February 2025, and Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is expected to start on the same date. The information provided in the article on what the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will be about is not officially confirmed by Epic Games, it is all about rumours and leaks.

