Entertainers, fashion designers, and other attendees of the AMVCA 2026 edition turned out in gorgeous styles as they all graced the red carpet

Some came ready to advertise their businesses with their choice dresses, as they stunned many with their creativity

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the top stars who graced the occasion and what they wore

The 12th edition of the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Lagos, and many celebrities turned heads at the event.

Celebrities stepped out in colourful outfits that blended creativity and artistry, becoming the talk of social media even after the show ended. They arrived in their finest looks and stole the spotlight with breathtaking and dramatic fashion statements.

Queen Atang, Toyin Abraham, and others who wore gorgeous attire at the AMVCA. Photo credit@toyinabraham/@simsidrey/@queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

It is often said that Nigerians “no dey carry last” when it comes to making bold fashion statements, and this was evident at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The award ceremony celebrates talent in the film industry across Nigeria and other African countries. It also serves as a showcase of cultural pride and a playground for fashion lovers.

Legit.ng presents some celebrities who stole the show at the 2026 AMVCA

1. Nana Akua Addo's cathedral-inspired dress with lights

Nana Akua Addo's outfit to the AMVCA trends over controversy. Photo credit@nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress and fashion stylist Nana Akua Addo has comfortably and effortlessly registered her name among the best-dressed celebrities at the prestigious annual AMVCA. Over the years, she has consistently shown that her creativity is top-notch with breathtaking and gorgeous outfits at the event.

In 2024, she wore a 3D dress reportedly worth ₦16.5 million. She stunned again in 2025 by combining fashion and technology in a show-stopping outfit.

This year, Nana arrived on the red carpet fully prepared in a cathedral-inspired dress featuring visible lights, windows, and doors that glowed in the dark.

Her dress was made by Lagos-based fashion designer Mohammed Ossu of Abbas Woman. The outfit later stirred controversy after Paris-based designer ALmee accused Nana of stealing her design.

2. Osas Ighodaro's red dress by Veekee James

Osas Ighodaro's look to the AMVCA trends. Photo credit@osaighodaro

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro did not disappoint her fans this year. As usual, she wore a floor-sweeping red dress designed by Veekee James, which fitted her like a second skin. The outfit could easily pass for a wedding gown, except for its red colour and drape covering her face.

The actress has consistently turned heads on the red carpet with her stunning outfits. In 2025, she wore a nature-themed dress designed by the same fashion designer.

3. Mercy Eke's aquarium-inspired dress

Reality star Mercy Eke was another celebrity who turned heads at the AMVCA with a stunning outfit featuring an aquarium with live fish swimming inside it. The dress was made by fashion designer Amy Aghomi.

The outfit featured gemstones and crystals that added a glittering touch to the aquarium design beneath it.

4. Chioma Goodhair's sun goddess dress

Chioma Goodhair's friends honour her with gorgeous attire. Photo credit@chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

Entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Goodhair, also slayed at the fashion event. She wore a glittering yellow floor-sweeping dress made by the same stylist and designer behind Mercy Eke's outfit.

The businesswoman initially had no plans to attend the event because she was recuperating from an ailment. However, her fashion designer friends surprised her with the dress, which later earned widespread applause online.

5. Toni Tones' golden dress

Toni Tones makes best dressed list at the AMMVCA. Photo credit@tonitones

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Toni Tones, whose real name is Gbemisola Anthonia Adefuye, came prepared for the glamorous fashion event. She wore a golden dress designed by Style Dejavuu and Imagine by Bukola. Over the years, Toni Tones has consistently impressed fans with her impeccable red carpet style at the AMVCA.

The beauty of her outfit was best seen in dim lighting, where the glittering golden fabric shone brilliantly through the darkness.

6. Laura Ikeji's butterfly dress

Laura Ikeji attends AMVCA amid rumour about her marriage. Photo credit@lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

Fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji did not allow rumours surrounding her marriage to weigh her down as she stunned on the AMVCA red carpet. She wore a floor-sweeping butterfly-inspired dress with colourful drapes.

The outfit was styled by Koko, while Liplex Stitches created the dress. It was crafted with gemstones placed around the butterfly wing, making it one of the most unique outfits at the event.

7. Queen Mercy Atang's bread dress

Queen Atang makes headlines over bread dress to the AMVCA. Photo credit@queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Reality star Queen Mercy Atang also registered her name among celebrities making bold fashion statements at the AMVCA. In 2025, she wore a dress made from one million safety pins, but she became even more dramatic this year with an outfit made from 500 loaves of bread.

The mother of one showcased her bakery business by attending the event in a gown made with bread, which she complemented with a pot of ewa agoyin. All her dramatic attires to the event were made by the fashion goddess, Toyin Lawani

8. Doyin David's dragon dress

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin David stormed the AMVCA in a dragon-inspired dress. Many people interpreted the look differently because of the iron scales and spine featured on the outfit.

Some described it as a mermaid dress, armour dress, or goddess-inspired look. The outfit was made by designer Mitchelle Amadi and was inspired by a dragon forged in molten gold and scales. This is the second time the reality star is showing that she cannot be shoved behind on the red carpet of the prestigious event with her fashion statement.

9. Toyin Abraham's ball gown

Toyin Abraham slays in ball gown for the 12th edition of the AMVCA. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham showcased elegance and panache in a green ball gown with glittering embellishments around the neck area. The outfit was designed by fashion icon Prudent Peterson.

9. Simi Drey's glass dress

Simi Drey dazzles in sliver floor sweeping dress at the AMVCA. Photo credit@simidrey

Source: Instagram

Actress and media personality Simi Drey wore a dress made with over 7,000 shattered glass pieces individually placed together to create a garment that reflected light beautifully.

The outfit was designed by fashion designer Owen and fitted her like a second skin while glittering under the lights.

11. Olivia Chioma's crystal dress

Nollywood actress Olivia Chioma also made a fashion statement on the AMVCA red carpet with a shining crystal floor-sweeping dress by Becca Stitches.

The outfit featured a crown-like structure on her shoulder, adding glamour and elegance to the look.

12. Uche Montana's beaded and feathered gown

Nollywood actress Uche Montana dazzled in a heavily beaded and feathered red dress that perfectly complemented her skin tone.

Aside from winning the coveted Trailblazer Award, she also became a cynosure on the red carpet with her gorgeous outfit designed by Tubo Woman.

Uche Montana's appearance at the AMVCA applauded by her fans. Photo credit@uchemontana

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Chatta reacts to AMVCA shun

Legit.ng had reported that actor Ibrahim Chatta was not moved by the constant action of the organiser of the AMVCA. He has been shunned on a few occasions by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). While appearing on skit maker Isbae U’s podcast, he bragged about the number of awards he has clinched.

Source: Legit.ng