Palworld Elizabee Boss' location, weakness and how to defeat

The Palworld Elizabee Boss' location is in the Devout Mineshaft at coordinates 37, -187. This Grass Element Pal, accompanied by Beegarde minions, is one of the most formidable monsters in the game. While finding Elizabee can be challenging, this guide provides a step-by-step approach to locating and defeating the queen.

Palworld Elizabee Boss is located at Devout Mineshaft.

What is Palworld Elizabee Boss' location?

Elizabee is a character in Palworld from the Grass-type element. It is hidden inside a cave underneath the island inside the Devout Mineshaft but is normally found in Verdant Brook.

The fastest route to the Devout Mineshaft is northeast of the Lake Center teleport point, whose coordinates are 37, -187. It is important to remember that the map shows Elizabee's position as if it is in the overworld. However, that is not the case and she is deep in the underground in a mineshaft.

Below is a simple guide on how to find the Elizabee boss in the innovative gameplay of Palworld.

Move to the teleportation point Lake Center. This is the fastest route to reaching the mineshaft. Go towards the northeast shore following the river. Take a left and head towards the Devout’s Mineshaft which is up ahead. Proceed to the end of the tunnel and be ready for the battle ahead. Be on the lookout for her Beegardes who will chase you around and mow them down before they get you.

Tricks on how to beat Elizabee boss

Palworld Elizabee Boss' location is key to defeating the queen.

Elizabee is a tough Grass Element Pal boss in the Palworld video game, with high attack and defence. However, with the right strategy, you can defeat her. Below are tips on how to prepare and beat Alpha Boss Elizabee.

Understanding Elizabee's location, which is in the Devout's Mineshaft, coordinates 35, -187.

Bring strong Fire Pals like Arsox, Vanwyrm, or Bushi to launch fire attacks since she is a Grass Element Pal.

like Arsox, Vanwyrm, or Bushi to launch fire attacks since she is a Grass Element Pal. Ensure you and your Pals are at a high level , which is 25-30 or higher.

, which is 25-30 or higher. Gear up with a fast-firing weapon like an assault rifle or handgun.

Eat stat-boosting food buffs before the fight to increase attack or defence.

before the fight to increase attack or defence. Attack during the night Elizabee's Beegarde minions are asleep. Night attacks give you a head start in the battle.

give you a head start in the battle. Eliminate the Beegarde minions first to make your work easier.

first to make your work easier. Pay attention to Elizabee's moves and attacks and dodge them accordingly.

Maintain a safe distance as the boss has some powerful attacks.

as the boss has some powerful attacks. Utilize your Pal's moves to maximize damage output .

. Bring healing items to heal yourself and your Pals.

to heal yourself and your Pals. Be patient, and do not rush to attack recklessly.

Retreat if necessary and heal before reengaging.

Why is Palworld Elizabee boss not spawning?

Elizabee can be easily defeated at night while the minions are asleep.

Palworld is not a perfect game. There are many reasons why Elizabee may not be spawning. They include:

Incorrect location

Elizabee's map marker shows that she is on top of the mountain. However, Elizabee Palworld's boss entrance is located deep inside the Devout's Mineshaft. It is tricky to find her as the entrance to the shaft is hidden along the riverbank.

If you are still struggling to find her, the specific coordinates to her location are 35, -187. The halfway point of the mineshaft is between Mount Flopie Summit and Lake Center.

Darkness

The mineshaft is dark, so you need a torch or light to increase your ability to navigate. The tunnel has twists and turns, so just follow the path, and you will find Elizabee's chamber.

Time of day

Although Elizabee spawns any time of day, attacking her at night can give you an advantage. The reason for this is the Beegarde minions are likely to be asleep.

Bugs and glitches

There could be a bug preventing Elizabee from spawning, although this is rare. Try restarting the game to resolve minor glitches. You can also reload a previous save and check for updates.

What is Palworld Elizabee's weakness?

Palworld Elizabee Boss' major weakness is Fire-type attacks.

One of the major weaknesses Elizabee has is fire-type attacks. The reason for this is that she is a grass-type Pal in Palworld. Bring fire-type Pals in your battle to ensure significant damage. Another drawback is her slow running speed and sluggish mounted sprint.

Where can I find the Elizabee boss?

Alpha Boss Elizabee is located near Mount Flopie inside the Devout’s Mineshaft in Palworld. The exact coordinates of the Devout’s Mineshaft are 35, -187.

Elizabee is among the Grass Element Pals in Palworld games. Palworld Elizabee Boss' location is in the Devout Mineshaft and its exact coordinates are 37, -187—prepare for a tough battle!

