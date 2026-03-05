The University of Glasgow scholarship provides financial support to Nigerian students pursuing postgraduate studies in the UK. Programmes such as the University of Glasgow African Excellence Award and the World Changers Glasgow Scholarship cover tuition fees for eligible Master’s degrees and are awarded based on academic merit. Interested applicants must apply online through the university’s official admissions and scholarship portals.

Key takeaways

Nigerian postgraduate students can apply for several University of Glasgow scholarships, including the African Excellence Award and the World Changers Glasgow Scholarship , two of the most prominent options.

and , two of the most prominent options. The University of Glasgow offers up to 16 African Excellence Awards in 2026/27 , giving full tuition waivers to top Master’s students, including Nigerians.

, giving full tuition waivers to top Master’s students, including Nigerians. Most scholarships are applied for online via the University of Glasgow’s official pages, though some require external partner applications.

University of Glasgow scholarship options for Nigerian students

As part of the University of Glasgow Scholarships for international students 2026, the university offers a range of prestigious scholarships aimed at outstanding Nigerian students. These awards honour academic excellence, leadership ability, and dedication to positively impacting communities.

Below is an overview of the main scholarships, including full-and partial-tuition options.

World Changers Glasgow Scholarship

The World Changers Glasgow Scholarship supports international postgraduate students, including Nigerians. It provides a £5,000 tuition fee reduction for one year of study. Eligible students are usually considered automatically after receiving and accepting an offer for a qualifying programme.

University of Glasgow African Excellence Award

The African Excellence Award supports top African students, including Nigerians. It offers a full tuition waiver for a one-year Master’s programme. It is one of the few scholarships that fully covers tuition for international African students.

World Changers Global Excellence Scholarship

The World Changers Global Excellence Scholarship is a merit-based award for international undergraduate students, including Nigerians. It offers substantial tuition discounts.

Awards can be up to £10,000 per year for science, engineering, medicine, and veterinary & life sciences programmes. For arts, social sciences, and related fields, awards are up to £7,000 per year. The scholarship is usually awarded automatically based on academic merit. Students generally do not need to submit a separate application.

Commonwealth Scholarships

The Commonwealth Scholarships are open to students from Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria. They provide financial support for postgraduate study in the UK, covering tuition, living expenses, and travel.

Funded mainly by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the awards promote excellence in higher education. They also advance the UK’s international development goals and uphold the values of the Commonwealth.

Chevening Scholarship

The Chevening Scholarship is a prestigious UK government award for Nigerian students undertaking a one-year Master’s programme in the UK. It covers tuition, living costs, and travel, and offers the opportunity to study at the University of Glasgow if selected.

While Chevening is not specific to the University of Glasgow, successful applicants can choose the University of Glasgow or any eligible UK university.

Other awards

Other funding opportunities include Dean’s Awards, School Excellence Awards, and Global Leadership Scholarships, offering tuition support for outstanding international students. Award availability varies by programme or department and helps offset the overall cost of studying at the University of Glasgow.

University of Glasgow scholarship requirements

How do you qualify for the University of Glasgow scholarship for African students? Understanding the specific requirements for major awards, such as the African Excellence Award and the World Changers Glasgow Scholarship, can significantly improve your chances of success. Below are the key requirements for these main scholarships.

University of Glasgow African Excellence Award requirements

To be eligible for the African Excellence Award, applicants must:

Demonstrate outstanding academic achievement equivalent to a UK First-Class Honours degree.

Hold an offer of admission for a one-year postgraduate taught Master’s programme starting in September 2026. While an offer is not required at the time of scholarship application, it must be secured before consideration for the interview.

Have an International fee status.

Be domiciled in Africa and hold a passport from an eligible African country.

Present a clear career or development plan that will be supported by a Master’s-level study, assessed through the scholarship application form.

Meet UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) financial requirements for living costs in line with the UK government maintenance fund criteria.

World Changers Glasgow Scholarship requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

Be enrolled in a qualifying postgraduate programme for the September 2026 or January 2027 intake.

Be a citizen of one of the eligible countries, as specified by the university.

Have international fee status.

University of Glasgow scholarship application procedure

Applying for University of Glasgow scholarships requires careful attention to eligibility and deadlines. Below are the steps to start your application and increase your chances of securing these top awards.

University of Glasgow African Excellence Award

The African Excellence Award is tied to your admission to the University of Glasgow. To apply for the University of Glasgow African Excellence Award for the 2026 intake, follow the steps below:

Click the University of Glasgow Gateway Scholarship Portal to start your application. Enter your personal details, including first name, last name, date of birth, email address, nationality, and domicile. Provide your application details, such as level of study, programme, 7-digit student ID, 8-digit application number, mode of study, offer of admission status, and fee status. Add any additional scholarship applications if you are applying for more than one award. Submit your application before 23:59 (UK time) on 31st March 2026 to ensure it is considered. Shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interviews by 8th May 2026. Understand that scholarships and discounts cannot be combined, except for the Alumni Discount, and lower-value awards will be removed if multiple awards are offered. Contact the Scholarship Office if you are unsure about your eligibility or have questions about the application.

How the World Changers Glasgow Scholarship works

The World Changers Glasgow Scholarship is automatically linked to your University of Glasgow admission offer. Applicants are assessed on academic merit and notified within two weeks of their programme offer. Here’s how the scholarship works for eligible students:

No separate application is required. If you applied via CommonApp, direct scholarship questions to the admissions team; if via UCAS, contact the scholarship team. University of Glasgow scholarships and discounts cannot be combined with each other or with external sponsorships, except for the Alumni Discount. If you receive more than one scholarship, the lower-value award will be removed from your account.

Can a Nigerian get a scholarship in Glasgow?

Nigerian students are eligible for several scholarships at the University of Glasgow, including the African Excellence Award, Commonwealth Scholarships, and the World Changers Glasgow Scholarship, provided they meet the specific eligibility requirements for each.

Does the University of Glasgow offer full scholarships for international students?

The University of Glasgow offers a range of fully funded scholarships for international students, including the African Excellence Award for selected African postgraduate students. Most other scholarships, such as the World Changers Glasgow Scholarship, offer partial tuition discounts rather than full funding.

The University of Glasgow scholarship offers Nigerian students valuable financial support to pursue postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom. Through these funding opportunities, scholars gain access to a world-class education, international exposure, and career-enhancing experiences that support long-term academic and professional success.

