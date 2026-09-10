Japan's National Defense Academy has published the conditions under which foreigners can apply for admission to the elite military institution

Foreign applicants must hold a high-school or secondary-school diploma equivalent to a Japanese qualification certified under the country's School Education Law

Age restrictions apply differently depending on the course of study a foreign applicant intends to pursue at the academy

Japan's National Defense Academy (NDA) has outlined the specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to gain admission to the prestigious military institution, shedding light on a pathway that many outside Japan may not have known existed.

Foreign applicants can only be considered for entry through a formal agreement between Japan and the applicant's home country. This bilateral arrangement is a prerequisite before any individual application can even be considered.

Japan shares the requirements to join the National Defense Academy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan national defence: Academic, age requirements

On the academic side, candidates must hold a high-school or secondary-school diploma that is recognised as equivalent to a qualification obtained from a Japanese high school, as certified under Japan's School Education Law. Applicants who cannot demonstrate this equivalence will not be eligible.

Age limits also apply strictly. In general, foreign applicants must be under 22 years of age as of 1 April in the year they intend to enrol. However, those who plan to join the Japanese-language course face a tighter restriction, as they must be under 21 by that same date.

How domestic applicants are assessed

For Japanese nationals, the admissions requirements are similarly detailed. Candidates must be citizens aged between 18 and 20, though those already serving in the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) may apply up to the age of 22. Good health and good character are also listed as conditions, alongside the completion of a recognised high-school education or its equivalent.

The entrance examination for domestic applicants involves three stages:

A written examination, A personal interview, and A physical examination.

The NDA, situated in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, serves as Japan's primary institution for training future officers across the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces. Its admissions framework, particularly the provisions for international candidates, underscores the selective and treaty-bound nature of foreign participation in Japan's military education system.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian lady living in Japan gave a glimpse of how the country's politicians campaign.

Japan: Salary amount for skilled professionals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan has announced the minimum annual income foreigners must earn to qualify as highly skilled professionals. The country requires applicants in certain categories to earn at least 3 million yen yearly, even if they score 70 points or more under its points-based system.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering relocation, the requirement could be a major factor in planning a career in Japan. The country has also launched an official jobs portal to help foreign workers find vacancies and explore new opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng