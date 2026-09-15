The NSCDC Mining Marshals arrested two suspects at an active gold extraction site in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT

Intelligence and a petition alleging unlawful mining within a valid exploration licence boundary triggered the enforcement operation

Mining Marshals commander ACC John Onoja Attah warned that more suspects linked to the operation are being hunted

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have arrested two suspects found operating an alleged illegal gold mining site in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The enforcement unit moved in after receiving credible intelligence and a petition claiming that mining was taking place outside the approved boundaries of a valid exploration licence.

NSCDC nabs 2 over illegal gold mining in FCT. Photo credit: NSCDC Mining Marshals

Source: UGC

Operatives deployed to the site discovered an active gold extraction operation and immediately apprehended the two individuals found there.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng

What investigators found at the site

Preliminary findings suggest that extraction activities were being carried out beyond the limits of any authorised mineral title area.

Authorities are now examining the full extent of possible breaches under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, while the two suspects remain in custody and are cooperating with investigators.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest others believed to be connected to the operation.

Residents in the area had reportedly raised concerns about the environmental damage caused by unregulated mining, which also drew the attention of relevant authorities to the site.

NSCDC vows to continue crackdown

The Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC John Onoja Attah, said the operation reflects the Corps' commitment to cleaning up the mining sector and shielding legitimate licence holders from encroachment and economic sabotage.

"No part of the country will serve as a safe haven for illegal miners," Attah said

He added that the Mining Marshals would continue to rely on intelligence-led operations, surveillance and prosecutions to break up criminal networks in the sector.

He stressed that compliance with the law is the only viable path for operators, and that those who violate it will face prosecution.

Attah said the operation also aligns with the broader directive of NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who has instructed that no effort be spared in tackling illegal mining and other forms of economic sabotage against Nigeria's national assets.

Under Audi's leadership, the Corps has deepened inter-agency collaboration and stepped up enforcement actions aimed at restoring order and investor confidence in the solid minerals sector.

NSCDC commander warns illegal miners after 2 suspects were arrested in Gwagwalada

Source: Original

NSCDC mining marshals arrest 671 illegal miners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NSCDC Mining Marshals arrested 671 suspected illegal miners since their establishment in 2024, with 397 already charged before the Federal High Court.

Revenue from Nigeria's mining sector surged by 337% between 2023 and 2026, rising from ₦6 billion to over ₦70 billion by June 2026.

The Mining Marshals Commander called for special court judges, surveillance technology, and a national mining intelligence room to tackle key operational challenges.

Source: Legit.ng