Davido Announces Who He Will Be Supporting in 2027 Election
- Davido has publicly endorsed human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi’s ambition to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2027
- The Afrobeats star described Olajengbesi as his “other project” and declared him a “100% winning ticket” in a social media post
- Olajengbesi previously served as a campaign spokesperson for Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke
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Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his weight behind lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi’s bid for the House of Representatives in 2027.
Davido, whose album just won an AFRIMMA award, made his position known on Tuesday, September 15, through an Instagram post, where he described the lawyer as his “other project” and declared: “100% winning ticket.”
Davido backs another political project
Olajengbesi is seeking to represent the Oriade-Obokun federal constituency in the Green Chamber in the 2027 general election.
The Abuja-based human rights lawyer is known for representing celebrities including D’banj, Moses Bliss and Mercy Chinwo.
His political profile also grew significantly during the 2026 Osun governorship election, where he served as campaign spokesperson for Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle.
Adeleke went on to secure re-election in the keenly contested poll.
Following the victory, the singer had publicly acknowledged Olajengbesi’s contribution to the campaign’s success.
Olajengbesi also serves as the convener of the Imole Grassroots Mobilisation Network in Osun State.
Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago
Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho disclosed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago.
Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album.
The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.