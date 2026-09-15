Davido has publicly endorsed human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi’s ambition to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2027

The Afrobeats star described Olajengbesi as his “other project” and declared him a “100% winning ticket” in a social media post

Olajengbesi previously served as a campaign spokesperson for Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has thrown his weight behind lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi’s bid for the House of Representatives in 2027.

Davido, whose album just won an AFRIMMA award, made his position known on Tuesday, September 15, through an Instagram post, where he described the lawyer as his “other project” and declared: “100% winning ticket.”

Davido endorses Pelumi Olajengbesi’s ambition to contest for the House of Reps. Photos: Davido/Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Source: Instagram

Davido backs another political project

Olajengbesi is seeking to represent the Oriade-Obokun federal constituency in the Green Chamber in the 2027 general election.

The Abuja-based human rights lawyer is known for representing celebrities including D’banj, Moses Bliss and Mercy Chinwo.

His political profile also grew significantly during the 2026 Osun governorship election, where he served as campaign spokesperson for Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle.

Adeleke went on to secure re-election in the keenly contested poll.

Following the victory, the singer had publicly acknowledged Olajengbesi’s contribution to the campaign’s success.

Olajengbesi also serves as the convener of the Imole Grassroots Mobilisation Network in Osun State.

Davido describes Olajengbesi as his “other project”. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho disclosed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago.

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album.

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng