The US government has published official visa requirements confirming that citizens of one country enjoy up to 180 days of visa-free entry

This only country is named in the US State Department's guidance as eligible for the extended 180-day visa-free arrangement

The US outlined specific travel purposes that still require a nonimmigrant visa even for the citizens, with certain conditions attached

The United States government has officially confirmed that citizens of Bermuda can travel to the country for up to 180 days without needing a nonimmigrant visa, making the British Overseas Territory one of a small number of places in the world with such an arrangement.

According to the US State Department's official visa guidance, Bermudian citizens are not required to obtain a nonimmigrant visa for most categories of travel, provided their stay does not exceed 180 days. The policy does, however, come with important conditions that travellers must be aware of before making plans.

US names one country qualified for 180-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When Bermudians still need a US visa

The visa-free benefit does not apply across the board. Citizens of Bermuda who have previously been found ineligible for a US visa under American immigration law, or who have at any point violated the terms of their immigration status while in the United States, are not entitled to travel under this arrangement and must obtain a nonimmigrant visa before entry.

There are also several specific travel purposes that require a visa regardless of the citizen's history. These include:

Travel by foreign government officials under the A category

Employees of international organisations under the G category

Individuals entering under K-category arrangements, which cover fiancé(e)s of US citizens, their children, and foreign spouses completing immigration procedures.

Informants providing critical information related to criminal organisations or terrorism, along with their qualified family members, also fall outside the visa-free provision.

Any intended stay longer than 180 days automatically requires a nonimmigrant visa as well.

Bermuda's unique status with US

Bermuda's position in this arrangement reflects its long-standing close ties with the United States, rooted in geography, trade, and historical diplomatic relations. The island territory sits roughly 1,770 kilometres off the coast of North Carolina, and its residents have historically maintained strong cross-border connections with the American mainland.

For most Bermudian travellers visiting the US for tourism, business, or short-term personal matters, the 180-day visa-free window offers considerable flexibility compared with the stricter requirements that apply to many other nationalities around the world.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US government highlighted two family-based immigrant visa categories available to foreign citizens seeking to live permanently in the country.

US: Countries eligible for ESTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US publishes 43 countries whose citizens can enter the United States with an ESTA instead of applying for a traditional visa. The list covers nations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific, but no African country made the cut.

For travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, the announcement means the usual embassy visa process remains necessary. We also looked at Sri Lanka’s decision to offer free tourist ETAs to citizens of 40 countries, allowing eligible visitors to stay for up to 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng