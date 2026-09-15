Peller claimed that CDQ contacted him for promotional support to push a new song to number one on streaming charts

The streamer explained why he chose to prioritise Ice King, the teenage son of real estate billionaire King Ochacho, over the rapper

Peller's pointed remarks about CDQ's father sparked a wave of reactions from amused social media users

Nigerian TikTok creator and streamer Peller has taken a swipe at rapper CDQ during a recent livestream, after allegedly being approached by the musician for help pushing a new song to the top of the streaming charts.

In a video that began circulating on X and Instagram on September 15, Peller questioned how he could commit to getting CDQ's track to number one when he was already deep in promotional work for Ice King, the teenage son of real estate billionaire King Ochacho.

Peller picks Ice King over CDQ as rapper allegedly seeks help promoting new song. Photo: peller089/cdqolowo/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

He made his loyalty crystal clear, and then drove the point home with a sharp jab, questioning why he would push CDQ's music to the top spot when CDQ's father did not give him a house like Ice King's father did.

Peller and the Ochacho family's bond

The comment lands harder when you understand the history between Peller and the Ochacho family.

King Ochacho gifted Peller and his wife a mansion reportedly worth hundreds of millions of naira as a wedding present.

In return, Peller gave Ice King a luxury car and has since taken on a mentoring and promotional role for the young artist.

He has also been involved in a $1 million influencer campaign for Ice King's album, bankrolled by King Ochacho, and has publicly celebrated the teenager's early streaming chart entries along the way.

With that kind of investment in the relationship, Peller made it plain that Ice King's project takes clear precedence over any competing demands on his platform.

Watch Peller speak about CDQ and Ice King in the X video below:

Fans react to Peller's dig at CDQ

The clip set social media alight, with many users finding dark humour in the idea of an established rapper like CDQ seeking a streamer's promotional muscle.

@Otunbahemmans wrote:

"Ahhh CDQ papa lowun lowun haba CDQ your papa go give me house ??? Ahhhhh Peller haba that one go far oh"

@lizoclips_ reacted:

"Cdq Go Wan Melt For Where Him Dey"

@ayumzyboss stated:

"You wan comot person from where he dey see bar. Me sef no go gree and same applies to everybody sef"

@dolly_phy said:

"Omoh that 'your papa go give me house' hit different"

@kingjoTN commented:

"What in the name of subtle jabs is this"

@AsidanyaMiracle added:

"But no be lie. Make he leave who give am house come put you for top one?"

@AUnfiltered_ wrote:

"Omo CDQ don go messed up"

Peller and CDQ spark attention as streamer chooses Ice King amid music promotion request. Photo: peller089/cdqolowo

Source: Instagram

Jarvis scolds Peller over late-night outing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller sparked reactions after a livestream video showed Jarvis confronting her husband over the phone for staying late at his friend Joblaq’s house despite their agreed 10 pm curfew.

Jarvis also jokingly described Joblaq as a “single-to-stupor human being” while insisting that Peller should return home, although his relaxed reaction did little to calm her frustration.

The viral exchange comes as the couple continue to publicly share moments from their marriage and relationship through livestreams and social media.

Source: Legit.ng