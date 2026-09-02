Nigeria's Minister of Education met with NURAC and TETFund to discuss building a credible national university ranking framework

The new system will expand beyond universities to include polytechnics and Colleges of Education under a renamed advisory body

Participation in the national ranking will be mandatory for all public and private tertiary institutions across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria is developing its own national tertiary education ranking system, the Minister of Education announced following a meeting with the Nigerian University Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The move comes after the Times Higher Education 2026 Rankings placed 24 Nigerian universities on its global list.

The new rankings will include polytechnics and Colleges of Education, ensuring broader participation. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the initiative, the minister, Tunji Alausa, said the country needs a ranking framework that reflects its own institutions, environment, and priorities — not just the lens of international bodies.

This was contained in a statement issued via Alausa's X handle @DrTunjiAlausa on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

From NURAC to NTERAC

A key change in the new arrangement is the expansion of the ranking scope. For the first time, polytechnics and Colleges of Education will be included alongside universities.

To reflect this broader mandate, NURAC will be renamed the Nigerian Tertiary Education Ranking Advisory Committee (NTERAC), headed by Prof. Peter Okebukola.

NTERAC will not only produce rankings but will also help institutions and their leadership better understand the data, methodology, and standards that credible rankings require.

Participation will be mandatory for all public and private tertiary institutions, and the minister called on Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts to cooperate with the process.

NEDI platform to host ranking data

The national ranking system will be integrated into the Nigeria Education Data Initiative (NEDI) platform, which aims to bring education data together in one place and give Nigerians a clearer view of how institutions are performing.

The minister said that improving how Nigeria collects, reports, and uses institutional data will also help more Nigerian universities compete on global ranking systems such as Times Higher Education.

"Why shouldn't Nigeria have the Oxfords and Cambridges of Africa? We have the talent. We have the institutions. Now, we must continue to raise the standard," the minister said.

TETFund is providing financial and institutional support to strengthen the framework, with the long-term ambition of developing a ranking model that can serve as a credible reference point not just for Nigeria but across Africa.

UI, UNILAG top Nigerian universities in global ranking

Recall that the University of Ibadan ranked first in Nigeria and 1,291st globally in the July 2026 Webometrics ranking of over 32,000 institutions.

The University of Lagos came second in Nigeria, while the University of Nigeria and Covenant University rounded out the top four.

Harvard University held the top global spot, with American universities dominating seven of the world's top 10 positions.

24 Nigerian universities feature in 2026 Times rankings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has secured a stronger global university presence as 24 institutions enter the 2026 rankings.

THE rankings: UNILAG, University of Ibadan, and other top schools have led Nigeria’s latest academic breakthrough.

The expanded list shows more Nigerian universities gaining international recognition across key fields.

Source: Legit.ng