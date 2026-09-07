The US Department of State outlined what foreign nationals planning to study in America should expect at their student visa interview

Applicants must choose between an F visa for academic institutions and an M visa for vocational schools, with visitor visas not permitted for degree study

The consular officer can request additional documents such as transcripts, proof of funds, and evidence of intent to return home after studies

The United States Department of State has laid out a detailed guide on what foreign nationals should expect when applying for a student visa, covering everything from document requirements to what happens on the day of the interview itself.

Foreign nationals who wish to study in the United States must obtain either an F visa or an M visa, depending on their institution.

US shares post about student visa interview process. Photo credit: ABC News.

Source: UGC

An F visa applies to those attending universities, colleges, high schools, private elementary schools, seminaries, conservatories, and language training programmes. An M visa is required for vocational or other recognised non-academic institutions.

Importantly, neither a visitor (B) visa nor the Visa Waiver Programme can be used to pursue degree or certificate study in the United States.

Documents to Gather Before the Interview

Before attending the visa interview, applicants must have a valid passport with at least six months of validity beyond their intended period of stay.

They must also present their completed Form DS-160 confirmation page, proof of the application fee payment where applicable, and Form I-20, which is issued by the applicant's SEVP-approved school once enrolment is confirmed and the student is registered in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). Applicants must also pay the non-refundable $185 application fee.

The consular officer conducting the interview has the authority to request additional documents. These may include academic transcripts, diplomas, or certificates from previously attended institutions, standardised test scores required by the US school, evidence of how the applicant intends to fund their education and living costs, and proof that the applicant plans to return home after completing their programme.

What Happens at the Visa Interview

During the interview, a consular officer will assess whether the applicant qualifies for a student visa under US law. Digital fingerprint scans, which are ink-free, are collected as part of the process, typically at the same appointment.

After the interview, the officer may indicate that further administrative processing is required before a decision is reached.

It is worth noting that a visa, once issued, does not guarantee entry into the United States. Officers from the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection hold the final authority to permit or deny admission at any port of entry. Students holding F visas are also required to depart the United States within 60 days of their programme end date, as failure to do so renders the visa automatically void under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

New student visas can be issued up to 365 days before the course start date, though holders cannot enter the country more than 30 days before classes begin. The Department of State advises all applicants to apply early, given that wait times for interview appointments vary by location and time of year.

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng