90 Day Fiancé Couples Still Together in 2026 — and Who Has Already Split

90 Day Fiancé Season 3 boasts one of the franchise's best track records: five of its six couples are still together a decade on, and Loren and Alexei Brovarnik even landed their own spinoff. Here is a full update on every pair from the 2015 season.

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé poses together at a TLC event in front of a branded step-and-repeat backdrop. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Season 3 featured Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Mark and Nikki Shoemaker, Melanie and Devar Walters, Kyle and Noon Huckabee, Josh and Aleksandra Strobel, and Fernando Verdini and Carolina.

The season aired on 11 October 2015 and wrapped on 6 December 2015.

and wrapped on 6 December 2015. At least five of the six couples remain together as of 2026, making it one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

as of 2026, making it one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Loren and Alexei are the standout pair, having earned their own TLC spinoff and celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary .

. The only couple with an unresolved status is Mark and Nikki Shoemaker, whose divorce filing was dismissed but whose current situation remains unclear.

Which couples from 90 Day Fiancé season 3 are still together?

Season 3 featured six couples varying in compatibility and drama. While not all of them have had a smooth ride, the season has a strong track record for the franchise.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Alexei Brovarnik (L) and Loren Brovarnik attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Status: Still together: Celebrating 10 years of marriage

Alexei, from Israel, and Loren, from New York, met in his home country when Loren was on a Birthright trip. Alexei proposed to Loren at the end of the trip, and he soon came to the US on a K-1 visa.

Alexei is from Nof Hagalil in Israel but spent his childhood in Ukraine. The lovebirds, who met in 2013 and wed in 2015 in the US and again in Alexei's native country, Israel, in 2016, are still happily married and now share three children. Their sons are Shai and Asher, and their daughter, Ariel.

The couple won an MTV Movie & TV Award for "Best Reality Romance". Fans enjoyed watching the pair so much on their TV screens that the network offered them their own spinoff.

The couple tied the knot on 6 September 2015, with their wedding airing for the world to see. In September 2025, the couple was starring in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, marking a full decade in the public eye.

Loren shared a dig at the haters who had doubted her relationship since season 3, posting a message hashtagged "When people doubted your relationship at first…. 9 years and a lifetime to go."

Loren Brovarnik (@lorenbrovarnik) has 1 million followers on Instagram, while Alexei Brovarnik (@alex_brovarnik) has over 830,000 followers.

Melanie and Devar Walters

Status: Still together

Melanie, who was 33 years old at the time, had come out of a five-year-long marriage. Hailing from Pennsylvania, she is a registered nurse and has a young son with her ex-husband. After her divorce, she took a vacation to Jamaica, where she met Devar.

Devar was a 28-year-old lifeguard at the resort where she was staying. During her vacation, Melanie and Devar spent a lot of time together and fell in love. Before she left, Devar proposed to her, and they got engaged.

Melanie was worried that Devar was far more concerned with supporting his family back home than providing for her and her son, Hunter. Still, they married within the 90-day window that Devar's visa required.

Fans were able to catch up briefly with Devar and Melanie on the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? After they married, Devar went to school for underwater welding in another state.

On 2 March 2025, Melanie marked 11 years with Devar in an anniversary reflection. Devar and Melanie are currently based in Miami, Florida.

Kyle and Noon Huckabee

Status: Still together

Kyle Huckabee and Bajaree "Noon" Boonma went from being Facebook friends to a couple shortly after meeting in person. Soon after, the couple married in a Buddhist temple in a beautiful ceremony that 90 Day Fiancé viewers still remember.

Kyle, of New Orleans, met Noon, a native of Thailand, on Facebook while he was doing research for a trip to Noon's country. The two had a loving and supportive relationship where they often made compromises for each other. Noon even helped Kyle reunite with his estranged parents.

Kyle and Noon are seemingly still going strong and are a frequent feature on each other's social media posts. The two live in Portland, where Kyle works as a real estate agent and Noon has her own cat grooming service.

Josh and Aleksandra Strobel

Status: Still together

This season 3 couple met in the city of Prague. While Aleksandra was attending university, Josh was on a missionary trip.

Aleksandra Iarovikova and Josh Strobel met in Prague and had opposite religious views. Yet, the two fell in love so deeply that the Russian woman converted to Mormonism and the two got married.

The two share two kids and live in Shreveport, Louisiana. In July 2022, Aleksandra shared the sad news about her son's broken tibia but has since posted only happy stories and good updates about their medical residency. Josh is a doctor, and Aleksandra is working her way through nursing school.

Fernando and Carolina Verdini

Status: Still together, and new parents

American resident Fernando Verdini met Carolina while visiting her native country of Colombia, and the pair were engaged before Fernando returned home to Florida. With a significant age difference, Fernando was 39, and Carolina was 22 at the time of filming, as well as a previous marriage under Fernando's belt; the differences between the pair became quickly apparent.

Fernando announced a separation in October 2020, replying to a fan's comment:

It is sad for both of us, and regardless of what happens, Carolina is always a special person for me.

However, the couple reconciled and went the distance.

Fernando and Carolina Verdini from 90 Day Fiancé season 3 are still together, and they welcomed their first child, Matteo, in September 2025.

Mark and Nikki Shoemaker

Status: Divorced (finalised July 2025)

Mark was 58 years old when he filmed season 3 with Nikki, whom he had met on an international dating site when she was 19 years old. Mark was so smitten by Nikki that he proposed to her with a zip tie, just two days after they met.

Mark filed a motion in October 2022 stating that the original divorce filing, citing adultery as the reason for their split, was not fully accurate, and he expressed a desire to save their marriage. Despite facing obstacles during their engagement, including a 39-year age gap, Mark and Nikki eventually tied the knot in 2015.

The divorce filing was eventually dismissed on 21 March. "WE ARE NOT DIVORCED!!!" Mark wrote in an exclusive statement to In Touch via email when reached for comment.

Mark filed for divorce again in March 2025, and the court granted a Judgement of Absolute Divorce on 2 July 2025. Nikki has since had her maiden name, Mediano, restored (October 2025) and is reportedly living independently, with no contact between the two.

What spinoff did Loren and Alexei get?

In 2022, the couple debuted their spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, with a second season airing that year. Loren and Alexei have also appeared on 90 Day Diaries.

Considering how strong their relationship has been, with no signs of a split unlike most other couples, Loren and Alexei enjoy a special status in the franchise, widely regarded as one of the most successful pairings in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Season 3 couples at a glance

Couple Status Children Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Still together Shai, Asher, Ariel Melanie & Devar Walters Still together Avah (daughter) Kyle & Noon Huckabee Still together None confirmed Josh & Aleksandra Strobel Still together Two children Fernando & Carolina Verdini Still together Matteo (born Sept. 2025) Mark & Nikki Shoemaker Divorced (2025) None

FAQs

Which couples from 90 Day Fiancé season 3 are still together?

Most of the couples in 90 Day Fiancé season 3 are still together. Five of the six, Loren and Alexei, Melanie and Devar, Kyle and Noon, Josh and Aleksandra, and Fernando and Carolina- are confirmed as couples. Mark and Nikki are now divorced (finalised in July 2025).

Are Melanie and Devar still together?

Melanie and Devar are still together after starring in 90 Day Fiancé season 3. The two seem to distance themselves from the franchise and have one daughter together.

Are Josh and Aleksandra still together?

Yes, the couple has stayed together and is still going strong. The two share two kids and live in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Did Loren and Alexei leave Florida?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Loren Brovarnik's reality TV career continues to take off, and she and Alexei Brovarnik left Florida for a new adventure. The couple have not confirmed a permanent overseas move as of the time of writing.

Why are Loren and Alexei the most successful season 3 couple?

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are considered some of the most successful couples in the franchise. They got married in season 3 and expanded their family with three kids. They also became the only season 3 pair to earn a dedicated TLC spinoff.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 cast and where the couples are today. The article examines their relationships, marriages, divorces and lives after the show.

Most of the season’s six couples have since separated, while Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha remain married amid serious legal proceedings. Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s three domestic battery arrests and the cast’s dramatic post-show developments remain among the franchise’s most notable stories.

Source: Legit.ng