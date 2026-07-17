Getting your original WAEC certificate — whether the physical copy or a verified digital version — is now easier than ever. This article covers both routes: collecting the physical certificate as a school or private candidate, and accessing the WAEC DigiCert platform online. It also covers fees, timelines, lost certificate options, and authentication.

Candidates can expect to receive their original WAEC certificates within 90 to 120 days of the official results release. Photo: @waecghanainfo (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

On average, WAEC releases original certificates within 90 to 120 days after the official announcement of results.

after the official announcement of results. There is no expiry date for a WAEC certificate — it can be used indefinitely.

for a WAEC certificate — it can be used indefinitely. The WAEC DigiCert platform went live across Nigeria and four other West African countries on 18 February 2026 .

platform went live across Nigeria and four other West African countries on . Accessing your digital WAEC certificate costs ₦7,500 .

. WAEC does not print a second physical copy if yours is lost — the digital certificate via the portal is the official alternative.

What is the WAEC certificate?

The original WAEC certificate is an official document issued by the West African Examinations Council that contains a candidate's academic performance, date of birth, passport photograph, examination year, and examination centre.

The document many candidates print from the WAEC results checker is called a Statement of Results — it lists grades and carries the exam number, but it is not the same as the certificate. The WAEC certificate is the sole document recognised by international and local organisations; the WAEC result printout is not an official document for formal purposes.

What is the WAEC certificate used for?

Sample WAEC certificate. Photo: @EmekaOghali (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

WAEC remains one of the most recognised examination bodies in West Africa, and obtaining a good result is essential for university admission, polytechnic entry, college of education placement, and employment opportunities.

The WASSCE is the most widely accepted Nigerian qualification internationally — it is recognised as equivalent to a high school diploma in the US, UK, and Canada.

How long does it take to get a WAEC certificate?

On average, WAEC releases original certificates within 90 to 120 days after the official announcement of results. The timeline may vary depending on the examination period (May/June or November/December).

Even after the official release, some students face delays due to name corrections, pending results disputes, or unpaid examination fees — WAEC will not release a certificate until all financial obligations are met.

How to collect the physical certificate

For those who sat for the May/June WASSCE as school candidates, the original certificate is usually sent to the school where the examination was taken.

Documents to bring to your school:

A valid means of identification — National ID card, International Passport, or Driver's Licence

A copy of your WAEC result slip and passport photographs

Some schools may charge a nominal fee for processing or storage if the certificate has been held for an extended period.

External candidates can now collect their original WAEC certificate in their home state, rather than travelling to the state of examination. The Electronic Certificate Management System (e-CertMan) is an online platform developed for private candidates.

How to use e-CertMan at certrequest.waec.ng:

The e-CertMan portal. Photo: certrequest.waec.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the official portal at certrequest.waec.ng. Enter your WAEC examination number, select your examination year, and make a payment online by card. After payment, select a preferred WAEC office for certificate pick-up, or opt to have it delivered through NIPOST's expedited mail service. Use the portal's tracking feature to monitor the status of certificate delivery to the appropriate state office.

Note: Certificate processing may take 10 to 30 days. Offline payment (eBillsPay) has been suspended — you can only pay with a card online.

Collection by proxy (if you are abroad)

If you cannot collect in person, fax the following to the DR/Zonal Coordinator, WAEC, Ikeja, Lagos, through your proxy: your international passport data page, visa page and residential permit, and an application letter that includes your phone number, email address, and examination particulars.

Fee schedule — private certificate collection

The fees below are from the official WAEC Request Management System:

Certificate type Fee (₦) Private candidate certificate (2019 – Second Series to date) ₦10,600 Private candidate certificate (2017 to 2019, First Series) ₦13,000 Collection by proxy (2012 to 2016) ₦26,000 Collection by proxy (2007 to 2011) ₦32,500 Collection by proxy (2006 backwards) ₦39,000 Confirmation of result — Embassy/African countries ₦39,000 Confirmation of result — international ₦52,000

Always verify the latest fees at the official WAEC request portal before payment, as charges are subject to change.

How to get the WAEC digital certificate (DigiCert)

WAEC DigiCert is a mobile and web-based platform that provides digital versions of your original WAEC certificates. The system was piloted in Nigeria before rolling out to all five WAEC member countries. The digital certificates are authentic and carry the same validity as physical certificates.

The platform is accessible on both web and mobile devices. It is beneficial for those who need to recover certificates produced from 1999 onwards.

Step-by-step: access your digital certificate

Access your WAEC digital certificate on the portal. Photo: portal.waec.org

Source: UGC

Visit waec.org or go directly to portal.waec.org. Alternatively, download the WAEC Digital Certificate app by searching for it on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. If you are a new user, click Register, choose CANDIDATE as your account type, enter your full name as it appears on your WAEC result, and provide a valid email and phone number. After submitting your registration, check your email for a verification code from WAEC. Copy the code and paste it into the verification box on the portal. On your dashboard, select the year you took the exam, indicate the exam type (May/June or Nov/Dec), provide your date of birth, and enter your examination number. Pay the access fee of ₦7,500 via debit card, bank transfer, or mobile payment through the portal. Once payment is confirmed, view your digital certificate and download it directly to your device.

Can the digital certificate be printed?

Yes. Candidates can print their digital certificates in high quality to have a physical copy. For best results, print on high-quality paper such as Concord paper or thick A4 paper.

Sharing your certificate with institutions

Sharing your certificate with a university or employer costs ₦3,500. Click the share icon, enter the recipient's email, pay the fee, and it is sent. Institutions can also verify the authenticity of the certificate online without needing to contact WAEC directly.

What happens if I lost my WAEC certificate?

WAEC does not print a second physical copy if yours is lost, damaged, or destroyed. What WAEC offers instead is the digital certificate through its portal — for candidates who have lost their originals, this is the only official route available, and it is a legitimate one.

WAEC has assured candidates that they can get a replacement of their lost, burnt, or damaged WASSCE certificates through the digital retrieval medium.

If you have also lost your examination number:

The DigiCert platform includes a feature to recover lost examination numbers . You will need to provide identifying information to retrieve your number.

. You will need to provide identifying information to retrieve your number. Retrieving a forgotten candidate number costs ₦3,000 (12 units) via the platform's digital wallet.

Important: Do not laminate your physical certificate. One of the main ways candidates get their certificates destroyed is through attempting to laminate them.

FAQs

How long is a WAEC certificate valid?

There is no expiry date for a WAEC certificate — it can be used indefinitely. Whether you use it for university admission, employment, or international visa purposes decades after receiving it, the certificate remains valid. Institutions can verify authenticity at any time via the WAEC DigiCert platform.

Is the WAEC digital certificate authentic?

WAEC digital certificates are authentic and carry the same validity as physical certificates. Institutions worldwide can verify them through the platform. According to WAEC, the system is reliable, the authenticity of the certificates is guaranteed, and the cost benefits to users cannot be overstated.

How much does a digital WAEC certificate cost?

Accessing your WAEC digital certificate costs ₦7,500. Sharing it with a university or employer costs an additional ₦3,500. Download to your own device after payment is free. Always check waec.org for the most current pricing before making payment.

How do I authenticate my WAEC certificate?

The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to share their certificates online with prospective educational institutions worldwide. Candidates verify their identity using their NIN, BVN, or international passport to gain access. When an institution receives the digital certificate, they receive an email from WAEC where they can confirm authenticity by entering the candidate's information.

What should I do if my school has closed down?

If your secondary school has closed and your certificate was never collected before the closure, the WAEC state office where the exam was registered is the right starting point. Staff at that office can advise on what records remain available and how to proceed. You would typically need a valid identification document, a printout of your online result, a passport photograph, and the relevant certificate fee.

All fees and processing times are subject to change. Always verify current figures at certrequest.waec.ng or waec.org before making any payment.

We also highlighted facts about the WAEC grading system and how universities in Nigeria calculate admission scores based on these grades. Understanding this critical process can significantly impact a student's academic future, making it essential to know every detail that could influence acceptance into prestigious programs.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the WAEC grading system and how universities in Nigeria calculate admission scores based on these grades. Understanding this critical process can significantly impact a student's academic future, making it essential to know every detail that could influence acceptance into prestigious programs.

Source: Legit.ng