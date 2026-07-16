UK Visas and Immigration officially warned visa applicants about four key warning signs linked to visa fraud in a July 16 post

The warning flags include someone impersonating UKVI officials on social media and agents demanding cash-only payments

UKVI directed applicants to its official government guidance page for complete information on avoiding visa scams

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

London, United Kingdom - The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) office has issued a public advisory urging people applying for a UK visa to stay alert to four specific red flags that indicate fraudulent activity.

The UKVI accompanied the warnig with an infographic aimed at helping applicants identify and avoid visa fraud before it occurs.

UK mentions 4 red flags applicants must watch out for when applying for visa. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer

Source: Getty Images

The warning was shared on Thursday, July 16, 2026, through the official UKVI X handle @UKVIgovuk on Thursday, July 16, 2026

4 red flags UK visa applicants should avoid

Among the warning signs highlighted, UKVI flagged individuals who impersonate UKVI officials on social media and request personal information from applicants as a key danger sign.

The agency also warned against agents who insist on cash-only payments with no formal receipt or documentation, a tactic commonly used by fraudsters to avoid any financial paper trail.

UKVI directed applicants to the official government guidance page for the complete list of red flags and detailed advice on how to protect themselves throughout the visa application process.

The advisory is part of a broader campaign under the hashtags #FightingVisaFraud and #FraudWeek.

According to the agency, the campaign is use to raise awareness around fraudulent practices targeting prospective UK visa holders.

UK visa: Why warning matters for Nigerian applicants

Visa fraud remains a significant concern for applicants from Nigeria, where demand for UK visas has grown considerably in recent years alongside the Japa wave, the widespread trend of Nigerians seeking to relocate or study abroad.

Fraudsters frequently exploit this demand by posing as immigration consultants or UKVI representatives, particularly on social media platforms, to collect money and personal data from unsuspecting applicants.

UKVI has consistently advised applicants to use only official channels when seeking visa guidance and to verify the credentials of any agent or consultant before making payments.

One X user, OKORO CHISOM DANIEL (@okoro_daneil), responded to the post with: "Thanks for the info."

Applicants seeking authoritative guidance are encouraged to visit the UK government's official website directly rather than relying on third-party social media accounts or unverified agents.

UK Immigration mentions 4 red flags to watch out for during visa application. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer

Source: Getty Images

UK lists countries that can visit without visa

Recall that the UK government maintains a list of visa nationals, and citizens from countries not on that list can visit for up to six months without a traditional visitor visa.

Americans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and most Gulf and European nationals are among those eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK.

Irish citizens hold a unique exemption under the Common Travel Area arrangement, requiring neither a visa nor an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the UK.

UK confirms countries needing entry clearance for visits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK had reaffirmed visa requirements for nationals of over 100 countries, including Nigeria and India.

Exemptions are available for certain travellers from China and Taiwan under updated immigration rules.

Visitors must secure entry clearance before short-term stays, reinforcing the UK's border controls and regulations.

Source: Legit.ng