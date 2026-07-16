A rare video of Hanks Anuku enjoying a family time with his children has emerged on social media

The Nollywood actor also revealed that one of his children plays basketball in the United States

The video has captured attention online as it comes weeks after speculation about his health was a topic online

In a rare and uplifting public appearance, legendary Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku was spotted enjoying a relaxed family outing with his son and daughter, warming the hearts of fans across social media.

The video shared by Brightgrillz showed the actor, dressed sharply in black with sunglasses and jewelry, proudly introducing his son to those around him.

Actor Hanks Anuku and his children hang out at Abuja restaurant. Credit: hanksanuku/brightgrillz

Source: Instagram

"He's a basketball player in the United States of America," Anuku declared with evident pride during the gathering at a restaurant in Abuja.

A clip also captured the actor's daughter seated close by as she appeared to be busy on her phone.

The family fun moment comes after public concern over Anuku's well-being.

Sharing the video, Brightgrillz wrote in a caption,

"Before you condemn, try to fix à la sante’ last night was beautiful with the legendary @ha1962anukuha and family in the building, making him happy is the best gift to him."

Legit.ng reported that viral clips raised questions about health, with some showing him in vulnerable situations on the streets.

This latest video, however, portrayed the veteran star shared on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in a composed and joyful light, offering a positive update for fans.

Rare video of actor Hanks Anuku and his children warms hearts. Credit: hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Hanks Anuku hinted at his rededication to Christ after he was spotted in a car on his way to church.

The video of Hanks Anuku and his children is below:

What people said about Hanks Anuku's children

Reacting, many expressed relief, while many could not help but drop comments about his children.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

legalhitzhub said:

"This man got beautiful kids. Wow."

big_rhex_ commented:

"Una go say this man need help abi na some of una need help..... See legend with him sweet family."

official_ashkelautos said:

"Aww he has lovely kids wow the guy himself nah fine man nah ! God bless him and the kids and also Bless @brightgrillzz."

slimdot_makeupartist reacted:

"It’s actually insane how this man got an American accent one would think he lived in the united states."

mr.cruizent commented:

"Today this man is okay, tomorrow head don knock again…. Na wah ooo …. See better family."

roniajanaku said:

"He's American.. he's had citizenship. Dunno if he's still got it."

Hanks Anuku claps back at critics

Legit.ng previously reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.

In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

Source: Legit.ng