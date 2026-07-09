The UK Home Office has made the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) mandatory for visa-free visitors from 85 nations

The digital permit costs £16, lasts for up to two years, and allows multiple-entry stays of up to six months

British dual nationals face boarding denials unless they produce a UK passport or a costly certificate of entitlement

The United Kingdom government has officially implemented its mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt foreign visitors.

The digital immigration framework, which becomes fully operational this week, requires travellers from dozens of globally designated nations to secure digital clearance before boarding flights, trains, or sea vessels bound for the UK.

The United Kingdom has updated its immigration policies. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Home Office officials, the introduction of the ETA scheme is designed to enhance border security, modernise the immigration system, and ensure faster processing at passport control points, BBC reports.

While the system was initially introduced as a soft launch in October 2023, border enforcement agencies have transitioned to strict compliance guidelines.

How does the new British digital permit operate?

The electronic authorization acts as a digital link to a traveller's passport, completely removing the requirement for physical paper printouts at immigration counters. The operational details of the digital permit include:

An initial application processing fee of £16, with planned statutory increases to £20.

A validity window spanning up to two years, or until the holder's passport expires.

Multiple-entry privileges permitting stays of up to six months per visit.

Standard coverage for leisure tourism, business meetings, and short-term educational courses.

The Home Office recommends that prospective visitors submit their applications via the official mobile application at least three working days prior to departure.

While many applications receive automated approvals within minutes, an outright rejection cannot be appealed, forcing the applicant to seek a traditional visitor visa instead.

Air passengers transiting through UK airports without passing through border security checks remain exempt from the requirement.

The UK has implemented its mandatory ETA border system. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why are dual nationals facing travel complications?

The sudden enforcement deadline has created significant administrative hurdles for dual nationals who hold British citizenship alongside a foreign passport.

Under the updated protocols, dual citizens are legally ineligible to apply for an ETA. To return to the UK, they must present either a valid British passport or an official Certificate of Entitlement affixed to their foreign passport.

Acquiring these documents has triggered backlogs and financial strain, with an adult UK passport costing approximately £100 and a Certificate of Entitlement priced at £589.

Many dual citizens residing abroad have expressed frustration over the tight adjustment window, noting they face immediate boarding denials by transport operators if they attempt to travel using only non-British documentation.

Which 85 countries are affected by the rules?

The electronic mandate applies to short-stay visitors from 85 countries and autonomous territories who previously enjoyed unrestricted visa-free access.

The complete official list of affected jurisdictions consists of:

Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Austria The Bahamas Bahrain Barbados Belgium Belize Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czechia Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Grenada Guatemala Guyana Hong Kong SAR Hungary Iceland Italy Israel Japan Kiribati Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao SAR Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Norway Oman Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Samoa San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore Solomon Islands South Korea Slovakia Slovenia Spain St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tonga Tuvalu United Arab Emirates United States Uruguay Vatican City

UK Student Visa: Key requirements, costs and new post-study stay rules

In a similar post, international students seeking admission into universities and colleges in the United Kingdom can continue to apply under the country's Student visa route, with updated guidance outlining eligibility requirements, application timelines and post-study opportunities.

The visa remains available to applicants aged 16 and above who have secured admission into an approved institution licensed to sponsor international students.

Source: Legit.ng