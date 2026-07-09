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UK Releases List of 85 Countries Newly Added to Mandatory Digital Travel System
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UK Releases List of 85 Countries Newly Added to Mandatory Digital Travel System

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • The UK Home Office has made the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) mandatory for visa-free visitors from 85 nations
  • The digital permit costs £16, lasts for up to two years, and allows multiple-entry stays of up to six months
  • British dual nationals face boarding denials unless they produce a UK passport or a costly certificate of entitlement

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The United Kingdom government has officially implemented its mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt foreign visitors.

The digital immigration framework, which becomes fully operational this week, requires travellers from dozens of globally designated nations to secure digital clearance before boarding flights, trains, or sea vessels bound for the UK.

International holidaymaker with luggage
The United Kingdom has updated its immigration policies. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

According to Home Office officials, the introduction of the ETA scheme is designed to enhance border security, modernise the immigration system, and ensure faster processing at passport control points, BBC reports.

While the system was initially introduced as a soft launch in October 2023, border enforcement agencies have transitioned to strict compliance guidelines.

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How does the new British digital permit operate?

The electronic authorization acts as a digital link to a traveller's passport, completely removing the requirement for physical paper printouts at immigration counters. The operational details of the digital permit include:

  • An initial application processing fee of £16, with planned statutory increases to £20.
  • A validity window spanning up to two years, or until the holder's passport expires.
  • Multiple-entry privileges permitting stays of up to six months per visit.
  • Standard coverage for leisure tourism, business meetings, and short-term educational courses.

The Home Office recommends that prospective visitors submit their applications via the official mobile application at least three working days prior to departure.

While many applications receive automated approvals within minutes, an outright rejection cannot be appealed, forcing the applicant to seek a traditional visitor visa instead.

Air passengers transiting through UK airports without passing through border security checks remain exempt from the requirement.

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Saudi Arabia launches all-in-one package visa pilot for global tourists

The UK Home Office has made the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) mandatory for visa-free visitors
The UK has implemented its mandatory ETA border system. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Why are dual nationals facing travel complications?

The sudden enforcement deadline has created significant administrative hurdles for dual nationals who hold British citizenship alongside a foreign passport.

Under the updated protocols, dual citizens are legally ineligible to apply for an ETA. To return to the UK, they must present either a valid British passport or an official Certificate of Entitlement affixed to their foreign passport.

Acquiring these documents has triggered backlogs and financial strain, with an adult UK passport costing approximately £100 and a Certificate of Entitlement priced at £589.

Many dual citizens residing abroad have expressed frustration over the tight adjustment window, noting they face immediate boarding denials by transport operators if they attempt to travel using only non-British documentation.

Which 85 countries are affected by the rules?

The electronic mandate applies to short-stay visitors from 85 countries and autonomous territories who previously enjoyed unrestricted visa-free access.

Read also

Visa waiver programme: US releases list of countries whose citizens are eligible

The complete official list of affected jurisdictions consists of:

  1. Andorra
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Argentina
  4. Australia
  5. Austria
  6. The Bahamas
  7. Bahrain
  8. Barbados
  9. Belgium
  10. Belize
  11. Brazil
  12. Brunei
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Canada
  15. Chile
  16. Costa Rica
  17. Croatia
  18. Cyprus
  19. Czechia
  20. Denmark
  21. Estonia
  22. Finland
  23. France
  24. Germany
  25. Greece
  26. Grenada
  27. Guatemala
  28. Guyana
  29. Hong Kong SAR
  30. Hungary
  31. Iceland
  32. Italy
  33. Israel
  34. Japan
  35. Kiribati
  36. Kuwait
  37. Latvia
  38. Liechtenstein
  39. Lithuania
  40. Luxembourg
  41. Macao SAR
  42. Malaysia
  43. Maldives
  44. Malta
  45. Marshall Islands
  46. Mauritius
  47. Mexico
  48. Micronesia
  49. Monaco
  50. Netherlands
  51. New Zealand
  52. Nicaragua
  53. Norway
  54. Oman
  55. Palau
  56. Panama
  57. Papua New Guinea
  58. Paraguay
  59. Peru
  60. Poland
  61. Portugal
  62. Qatar
  63. Romania
  64. Samoa
  65. San Marino
  66. Saudi Arabia
  67. Seychelles
  68. Singapore
  69. Solomon Islands
  70. South Korea
  71. Slovakia
  72. Slovenia
  73. Spain
  74. St Kitts and Nevis
  75. St Lucia
  76. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  77. Sweden
  78. Switzerland
  79. Taiwan
  80. Tonga
  81. Tuvalu
  82. United Arab Emirates
  83. United States
  84. Uruguay
  85. Vatican City

UK Student Visa: Key requirements, costs and new post-study stay rules

In a similar post, international students seeking admission into universities and colleges in the United Kingdom can continue to apply under the country's Student visa route, with updated guidance outlining eligibility requirements, application timelines and post-study opportunities.

The visa remains available to applicants aged 16 and above who have secured admission into an approved institution licensed to sponsor international students.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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