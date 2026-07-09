UK Releases List of 85 Countries Newly Added to Mandatory Digital Travel System
- The UK Home Office has made the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) mandatory for visa-free visitors from 85 nations
- The digital permit costs £16, lasts for up to two years, and allows multiple-entry stays of up to six months
- British dual nationals face boarding denials unless they produce a UK passport or a costly certificate of entitlement
The United Kingdom government has officially implemented its mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt foreign visitors.
The digital immigration framework, which becomes fully operational this week, requires travellers from dozens of globally designated nations to secure digital clearance before boarding flights, trains, or sea vessels bound for the UK.
According to Home Office officials, the introduction of the ETA scheme is designed to enhance border security, modernise the immigration system, and ensure faster processing at passport control points, BBC reports.
While the system was initially introduced as a soft launch in October 2023, border enforcement agencies have transitioned to strict compliance guidelines.
How does the new British digital permit operate?
The electronic authorization acts as a digital link to a traveller's passport, completely removing the requirement for physical paper printouts at immigration counters. The operational details of the digital permit include:
- An initial application processing fee of £16, with planned statutory increases to £20.
- A validity window spanning up to two years, or until the holder's passport expires.
- Multiple-entry privileges permitting stays of up to six months per visit.
- Standard coverage for leisure tourism, business meetings, and short-term educational courses.
The Home Office recommends that prospective visitors submit their applications via the official mobile application at least three working days prior to departure.
While many applications receive automated approvals within minutes, an outright rejection cannot be appealed, forcing the applicant to seek a traditional visitor visa instead.
Air passengers transiting through UK airports without passing through border security checks remain exempt from the requirement.
Why are dual nationals facing travel complications?
The sudden enforcement deadline has created significant administrative hurdles for dual nationals who hold British citizenship alongside a foreign passport.
Under the updated protocols, dual citizens are legally ineligible to apply for an ETA. To return to the UK, they must present either a valid British passport or an official Certificate of Entitlement affixed to their foreign passport.
Acquiring these documents has triggered backlogs and financial strain, with an adult UK passport costing approximately £100 and a Certificate of Entitlement priced at £589.
Many dual citizens residing abroad have expressed frustration over the tight adjustment window, noting they face immediate boarding denials by transport operators if they attempt to travel using only non-British documentation.
Which 85 countries are affected by the rules?
The electronic mandate applies to short-stay visitors from 85 countries and autonomous territories who previously enjoyed unrestricted visa-free access.
The complete official list of affected jurisdictions consists of:
- Andorra
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- The Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Belize
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Hong Kong SAR
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao SAR
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Norway
- Oman
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- Uruguay
- Vatican City
UK Student Visa: Key requirements, costs and new post-study stay rules
In a similar post, international students seeking admission into universities and colleges in the United Kingdom can continue to apply under the country's Student visa route, with updated guidance outlining eligibility requirements, application timelines and post-study opportunities.
The visa remains available to applicants aged 16 and above who have secured admission into an approved institution licensed to sponsor international students.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng