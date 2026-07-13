The UK government published a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a Student visa entirely online, without needing a travel agent

Applicants need a valid passport and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies from their course provider as the two mandatory documents

The UK government stated that most applicants receive a visa decision within three weeks, with a faster option available at extra cost

The UK government has released an official guide outlining exactly how prospective international students can apply for a Student visa on their own, cutting out the need for travel agents or third-party intermediaries.

According to the guidance published on the UK government's website, all Student visa applications must be submitted online.

UK releases guide to apply for student visa without travel agent, mentioning steps/ Photo: Getty/ Djavan Rodiguez

Source: Getty Images

The process is straightforward, and applicants are encouraged to go through it independently without paying a middleman.

UK student visa: How Identity Verification Works

For those applying from outside the UK, identity verification is a required step in the process. Applicants will either scan their identity document using the UK Immigration: ID Check app, creating or signing into a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account in the process, or attend a visa application centre to provide biometric information such as fingerprints and a photograph.

The application form itself can be saved midway and returned to at a later date, giving applicants the flexibility to gather documents before submitting.

Interested persons can visit the official application link for standard visitor visa.

Documents Required for UK Student Visa

Only two documents are mandatory for every applicant: a current, valid passport or accepted travel document, and a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) issued by the applicant's chosen course provider.

The CAS is a unique reference number generated by the school or university once a student has been offered and accepted a place.

Depending on individual circumstances, additional supporting documents may be required. These include proof of sufficient funds to cover both tuition fees and living costs, a valid ATAS certificate for certain courses and nationalities, parental or legal guardian consent for applicants under 18, tuberculosis test results, and written financial sponsor consent if course fees or living expenses have been sponsored within the last 12 months.

Decisions are typically issued within three weeks of a completed application, though applicants who need a faster turnaround have the option to pay for an expedited service.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng