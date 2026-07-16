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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel To Mozambique Without a Visa in 2026
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel To Mozambique Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Mozambique has released the official list of 19 African countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 visa policy update
  • The Mozambique government confirmed that citizens of 19 African countries can travel without a visa under its latest entry rules
  • This report contains the full list of 19 African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to Mozambique in 2026

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The Republic of Mozambique has released an update to its visa policy for 2026, publishing the full list of African countries whose citizens can enter and stay in Mozambique without a visa.

Information published on the official Mozambique government website shows that many African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into Mozambique, while citizens of some countries are required to obtain a visa. Others must apply through the Mozambique e-Visa system before they can be allowed entry.

Visa-free entry: Mozambique lists 19 African countries eligible to enter without a visa
Mozambique releases official list of 19 African countries whose citizens can visit without a visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Horacio Villalobos
Source: Getty Images

Visa-free entry: Mozambique names eligible African countries

This article, however, focuses only on the African countries whose citizens can travel to Mozambique without a visa under the country's latest visa policy.

Read also

Mozambique lists 19 African countries whose citizens can enter its territory without visa in 2026

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Visa-free entry: Mozambique lists 19 African countries

Names of the eligible African countries whose citizens can travel to Mozambique without a visa

  1. Angola
  2. Botswana
  3. Cabo Verde
  4. Egypt
  5. Guinea-Bissau
  6. Kenya
  7. Lesotho
  8. Malawi
  9. Mauritius
  10. Namibia
  11. Rwanda
  12. São Tomé and Principe
  13. Seychelles
  14. South Africa
  15. Eswatini
  16. Tanzania
  17. Uganda
  18. Zambia
  19. Zimbabwe

According to the official Mozambique government website, citizens of the African countries listed above are eligible for visa-free entry into Mozambique. The duration they are allowed to stay without a visa is also provided on the government's official visa policy website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Netherlands published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for visa-free entry into the Netherlands, while citizens of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Read also

Official list of African countries whose citizens can visit Malawi without a visa in 2026

Denmark: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India published an official list of 35 African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for its e-Visa.

The report explained that eligible travellers from countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, and others can complete their visa applications online before travelling to India, while some African countries are not eligible for the e-Visa scheme.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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