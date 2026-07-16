Mozambique has released the official list of 19 African countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 visa policy update

The Mozambique government confirmed that citizens of 19 African countries can travel without a visa under its latest entry rules

This report contains the full list of 19 African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to Mozambique in 2026

The Republic of Mozambique has released an update to its visa policy for 2026, publishing the full list of African countries whose citizens can enter and stay in Mozambique without a visa.

Information published on the official Mozambique government website shows that many African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into Mozambique, while citizens of some countries are required to obtain a visa. Others must apply through the Mozambique e-Visa system before they can be allowed entry.

Mozambique releases official list of 19 African countries whose citizens can visit without a visa. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

Visa-free entry: Mozambique names eligible African countries

This article, however, focuses only on the African countries whose citizens can travel to Mozambique without a visa under the country's latest visa policy.

Visa-free entry: Mozambique lists 19 African countries

Names of the eligible African countries whose citizens can travel to Mozambique without a visa

Angola Botswana Cabo Verde Egypt Guinea-Bissau Kenya Lesotho Malawi Mauritius Namibia Rwanda São Tomé and Principe Seychelles South Africa Eswatini Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

According to the official Mozambique government website, citizens of the African countries listed above are eligible for visa-free entry into Mozambique. The duration they are allowed to stay without a visa is also provided on the government's official visa policy website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Netherlands published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for visa-free entry into the Netherlands, while citizens of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Denmark: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that India published an official list of 35 African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for its e-Visa.

The report explained that eligible travellers from countries including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, and others can complete their visa applications online before travelling to India, while some African countries are not eligible for the e-Visa scheme.

Source: Legit.ng