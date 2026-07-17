Breaking: Kidnapped NECO Official, Students, Others Rescued
The Kogi state government has announced the successful rescue of four persons, including an official of the National Examination Council (NECO), who were recently abducted in an attack on an examination centre in Olowa, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.
Kingsley Fanwo, the state's commissioner for information and communication, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, July 16. The state maintained that the rescue was the outcome of a coordinated security operation that Governor Ahmed Ododo immediately ordered after the abduction.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng