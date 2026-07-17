The Kogi state government has announced the successful rescue of four persons, including an official of the National Examination Council (NECO), who were recently abducted in an attack on an examination centre in Olowa, Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state's commissioner for information and communication, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, July 16. The state maintained that the rescue was the outcome of a coordinated security operation that Governor Ahmed Ododo immediately ordered after the abduction.

Students and NECO officials kidnapped in Kogi have been rescued Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Source: Legit.ng