Federal and private universities in Ogun State and their school fees

Nigeria is subdivided into six regions known as geopolitical zones, which are further subdivided into states. There are 36 states in Nigeria, and Ogun State is one of them. The state is home to several educational institutions. If you have been looking for a list of universities in Ogun State, here are some famous federal and private universities and their fees.

Ogun State is located in the southwestern part of Nigeria and shares borders with Lagos State to the south, Oyo State to the north, Ondo State to the east, and the Republic of Benin to the west. The capital of Ogun State is Abeokuta.

Which are the top private and federal universities in Ogun State?

Here are some of the popular universities located in Ogun State. The list has been sampled based from various sources such as uniRank and African Tertiary Institutions.

No University Type 1 Olabisi Onabanjo University Public 2 Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta Public 3 Tai Solarin University of Education Public 4 Babcock University Private 5 Bells University of Technology Private 6 Chrisland University Private 7 Christopher University Private 8 Covenant University Private 9 Crawford University Private 10 Hallmark University Private 11 McPherson University Private 12 Southwestern University Private 13 Crescent University Private

Federal and private universities in Ogun State

Ogun State is known for its significant industrial activities. It also has some of the best institutions offering advanced studies for students. Here is a list of universities in Ogun State and their cut-off mark and fees.

1. Olabisi Onabanjo University

Address: Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State Email: oouadmissionoffice@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng

oouadmissionoffice@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng Phone: 0805-560-6475

0805-560-6475 Cut-off mark: 160

The Olabisi Onabanjo University was formerly known as Ogun State University. Olabisi Onabanjo University offers over 70 undergraduate degree programs, and you can find multiple courses that align with your dream career. Fees here range from N60,000 to N176,000; the lowest cost is for education, and the highest is for medicine.

2. Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta

Address: Alabata Road, Abeokuta 111101, Ogun State, Nigeria

Alabata Road, Abeokuta 111101, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: registar@funaab.edu.ng

registar@funaab.edu.ng Phone: +234 805 524 9564

+234 805 524 9564 Cut-off mark: 160

The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta was established on 1 January 1988 by the Federal Government when four universities of technology. It is significantly cheaper to study at FUNAAB as you only have to pay around N32,000 to N127,700 for your education there.

3. Tai Solarin University of Education

Address: Ijagun Road, Ijebu Ode 120103, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ijagun Road, Ijebu Ode 120103, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@tasued.edu.ng

info@tasued.edu.ng Phone: +234 903 193 6019

+234 903 193 6019 Cut-off: 150

Tai Solarin University of Education was established in 2005 by the Ogun State Government. If you want to study at TASUED, you will have to pay around N148,500 to N180,000. Tai Solarin University of Education engages modern technologies and services to provide a high quality of learning and teaching.

4. Babcock University

Address: Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@babcock.edu.ng

info@babcock.edu.ng Phone: +2347035556536

+2347035556536 Cut-off mark: 180

The Babcock University was named after American missionary David C. Babcock. The institution is a private university owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria. Babcock University fees range from N391,952 to N1,800,000. The fees are inclusive of accommodation and feeding.

5. Bells University of Technology

Address: Km. 8 Idiroko Rd, Benja village, Ota 112104, Ogun State, Nigeria

Km. 8 Idiroko Rd, Benja village, Ota 112104, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@bellsuniversity.edu.ng

info@bellsuniversity.edu.ng Phone: +234 913 714 9842

+234 913 714 9842 Cut-off mark: 180

Bells University of Technology is the first private university of technology to be established in 2004. The institution was established by The Bells Educational Foundation, owned by Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria. The Bells University of Technology fees range between N697,500 to N1,940,000.

6. Chrisland University

Address: Ajebo Road after FMC, Abeokuta, Ogun state. 23409

Ajebo Road after FMC, Abeokuta, Ogun state. 23409 Email: admission@chrislanduniversity.edu.ng

admission@chrislanduniversity.edu.ng Phone: 0813-2663-928 or 0815-1942-100

0813-2663-928 or 0815-1942-100 Cut-off mark: 180

Chrisland University was accredited by the National Universities Commission in 2015 as a private institution. If you want to study at Chrisland University, the fees range from N300,000 to N1,500,000. The institution offers various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

7. Christopher University

Address: Km 34 Lagos - Ibadan Expy, mowe 110113, Ogun State, Nigeria

Km 34 Lagos - Ibadan Expy, mowe 110113, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@christopheruniversity.edu.ng

info@christopheruniversity.edu.ng Phone: +234 808 730 9304

+234 808 730 9304 Cut-off: 140

Christopher University was founded in 2015 and recognized by the National Universities Commission. It offers accounting, languages, mass communication, banking, finance and administration courses. Christopher University fee ranges between N300,000 to N1,500,000.

8. Covenant University

Address: KM 10 Idiroko Rd, Ota 112104, Ogun State, Nigeria

KM 10 Idiroko Rd, Ota 112104, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng

info@covenantuniversity.edu.ng Phone: +234 903 355 0046

+234 903 355 0046 Cut-off mark: 180

Covenant University was founded on 21 October 2002 by David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide. The university has risen into one of the good private universities in Nigeria. The Covenant University tuition fee ranges from N900,000 to N1,002,500.

9. Crawford University

Address: Igbesa, Ogun State, Nigeria

Igbesa, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@crawforduniversity.edu.ng

info@crawforduniversity.edu.ng Phone: +234 806 529 6600

+234 806 529 6600 Cut-off mark: 160

Crawford University is a private university owned by the Apostolic Faith Mission. The institution was established by Rev (Dr.) Paul Oge Akazue was the then leader and third overseer for the Apostolic Faith work across Africa. The fees at Crawford University range from N188,000 to N705,000. It is one of the cheapest universities in Nigeria.

10. Hallmark University

Address: Km 65, Sagamu-Ore Expressway, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State.

Km 65, Sagamu-Ore Expressway, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State. Email: registrar@hallmarkuniversity .edu.ng

registrar@hallmarkuniversity .edu.ng Phone: +234 8055225936

+234 8055225936 Cut-off mark: 160

Hallmark University was established by the Vivian Fowler Trust Foundation in 2015. The institution has established partnerships with local and international institutions to facilitate research. At Hallmark University, the fees range from N400,000.

11. McPherson University

Address: Ibadan Expy, Seriki Sotayo 110117, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ibadan Expy, Seriki Sotayo 110117, Ogun State, Nigeria Email: info@mcu.edu.ng

info@mcu.edu.ng Phone: +234 806 354 8498

+234 806 354 8498 Cut-off mark: 160

McPherson University was accredited by the National Universities Commission on 28 February 2012. The institution was named after Aimee Semple McPherson, the founder of Foursquare Gospel Church. Education at McPherson University will cost you from N250,000 to N1,500,000.

12. Southwestern University

Address: Okun Owa, Benin-Sagamu Express Way, Ogun

Okun Owa, Benin-Sagamu Express Way, Ogun Email: info@southwesternuniversity.edu.ng

info@southwesternuniversity.edu.ng Phone: 0802-086-0298

0802-086-0298 Cut-off mark: 180

Southwestern University is a private university established in 2012. The institution offers courses such as accounting, mass communication, international relations, biochemistry and physics with electronics. Education at Southwestern University will cost you from N500,000.

13. Crescent University

Address: 5, Ayetoro Road, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State P.M.B. 2104 Sapon, Nigeria

5, Ayetoro Road, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State P.M.B. 2104 Sapon, Nigeria Email: info@cuab.edu.ng

info@cuab.edu.ng Phone: +234 803 836 2771

+234 803 836 2771 Cut-off mark: 180

Crescent University is a private university that Judge Bola Ajibola founded under the banner of the Islamic Mission for Africa. Crescent University offers different courses for a tuition fee of N303,000 to N653,000.

How many universities are in Ogun State?

There are twenty universities in Ogun State, Nigeria. Majority of the universities are private.

What are the cheap universities in Ogun State?

Some of the cheapest universities in Ogun State are Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Crawford University, Southwestern University and Crescent University.

What are the names of universities in Abeokuta?

Abeokuta is the capital city of Ogun State. University located in this city are Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Chrisland University and Crescent University.

Is Tai Solarin a private university?

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) is not a private university. It is a public university owned and operated by the Ogun State government.

Ogun State in Nigeria boasts great federal and private universities, offering students a wide range of academic opportunities. These institutions provide opportunities in diverse fields like agriculture, education, technology, engineering, business, etc.

