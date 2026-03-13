Lagos State Government has launched a fully-funded graduate internship programme for fresh graduates

The Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administartion explained that successful participants will receive mentorship, training, and a stipend to enhance employability

According to the statement, the registration for the graduate internship programme will close on Friday, April 10, 2026, and its open only to new applicants

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government has opened registration for a fully-funded graduate internship programme.

The internship program offers fresh graduates the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in their chosen fields.

"Grow with mentorship": Register for Lagos State's fully-funded graduate internship programme. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

The state fully funds the programme and provides participants with a stipend, professional mentorship, and training in soft skills and business etiquette aimed at enhancing employability.

This was contained in a post shared on the state’s X handle @followlasg, on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Program is open to new applicants only.

According to the post, registration close on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to register now at https://bit.ly/LagosStateGIPPParticipants or scan the QR code on the flyer.

*Fresh Graduate? This Is Your Sign to Take Action!*

*The Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Program (GIPP) registration is now open!*

✅ Get hands-on experience in your field

✅ Earn a stipend fully funded by Lagos State

✅ Build soft skills & business etiquette that employers actually want

✅ Ongoing mentorship & support throughout your journey

Registration closes 10th April 2026 and it's open to NEW applicants only. Register now at https://bit.ly/LagosStateGIPPParticipants or scan the QR code on the flyer.

Lagos State launches fully funded internship for fresh graduates. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

NJFP: FG provides update on N150,000 monthly internship

More than 25,000 applicants across Nigeria had already completed the NJFP Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Thousands of graduates were still actively participating in the transparent and merit-driven assessment process.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2.0 continued to provide a vital bridge between graduates and employment opportunities.

How to Apply for FG’s 12-month internship programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government relaunched the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to empower young graduates nationwide.

Each fellow will earn a monthly stipend of ₦150,000 while gaining hands-on experience in reputable organisations.

Applications for NJFP 2.0 open on 22nd October 2025 at 5:00PM (WAT), with eligibility and technical requirements clearly outlined.

Source: Legit.ng