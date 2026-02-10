To apply for the Niger State Scholarship, visit the official Niger State Scholarship Board portal, create an account, and complete the online application form. Applicants must be indigenes or residents of Niger State, have a valid full-time admission into a recognised tertiary institution, and submit all required documents, such as admission letters and school records, before the application deadline.

Key takeaways

To apply for the Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB) scholarship, applicants must be Niger State indigenes with valid, full-time admission to a recognised institution .

. Applications are submitted online through the Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB) portal by creating an account, completing the application form, and uploading the required documents.

by creating an account, completing the application form, and uploading the required documents. Requirements include a valid admission letter, a Local Government Indigene Certificate, proof of school fees payment, and a minimum required level of academic performance.

Niger State Scholarship Board scholarships

The Niger State Scholarship Board was established in 1976 when the State was created, and offers annual financial support to indigenes of Niger State studying in Nigerian or foreign tertiary institutions. The scholarships aim to cover tuition and, in some cases, maintenance costs for students throughout their studies.

The scholarship is available to eligible candidates who meet specific criteria set by the Niger State Scholarship Board.

Types of Niger State Scholarships

The Niger State Scholarship Board offers three main types of financial support for students from the state. They include:

1. Niger State Scholarship Bursary

The Niger State Scholarship Bursary is mainly meant for undergraduate and postgraduate students who are enrolled full-time in recognised universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, or other approved tertiary institutions, either in Nigeria or abroad.

The bursary is usually paid once each academic year and is designed to cover basic academic expenses, such as tuition, books, and other school-related costs.

2. Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship

The Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship is a study-abroad scholarship offered through agreements between the Federal Government of Nigeria and donor countries in the Caribbean and Africa, with support from state scholarship boards like the Niger State Scholarship Board.

Donor countries include Algeria, Cuba, Egypt, Morocco, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The state Government contributes $1500 each to all the students of this programme.

3. Special Scholarship Award

The Special Scholarship Award is a merit-based scholarship given to outstanding students from Niger State who show exceptional academic performance. It is mainly awarded to students who record seven (7) distinctions in recognised examinations such as WAEC or NECO. Because of this high standard, the award is meant to encourage excellence and reward hard-working students.

For students studying within Nigeria, the Special Scholarship Award can cover 100% of tuition fees in approved institutions. For those who choose to study abroad, the scholarship usually covers part of the cost, often about 50%, depending on the board’s guidelines for that year.

Who is eligible for the Niger State Scholarship?

To qualify for a scholarship from the Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB), applicants must meet specific residency, academic, and documentation requirements as follows:

Be an indigene or resident of Niger State, as recognised by an official government declaration.

Have a valid full-time admission into a recognised public Nigerian or foreign institution of higher learning. Admission letters written in languages other than English must include a certified and accurate English translation.

Meet and maintain the academic performance required for the specific scholarship scheme. Academic reviews are usually carried out at the end of each academic session.

Complete the prescribed application form for the scholarship scheme. The form can be downloaded, filled out, and submitted to the board, or completed online through the scholarship board’s website.

Submit the completed application form within the approved deadline and comply with all other timelines set for proper processing.

Provide a written recommendation from a respected member of the community confirming the applicant’s good character.

Formally accept the scholarship offer, including all terms and conditions attached to the award.

Students are required to bring both the original and photocopies of the following documents to the verification centres:

Admission letter

Student identification card

Letter from the local government of origin

Receipt of the last school fee payment

Printout of the acknowledgement slip from the Scholarship Board

Approved courses for the Niger State Scholarship

The Niger State government, under the New Niger Agenda, focuses its scholarship programs on science-related courses, particularly for technological advancement and overseas studies in India. Approved fields of study generally include:

Medicine and Para Medicine course

Engineering

Geology

Archlecture

Agriculture

Sciences

Languages/Arts

Environmental studies

Management/Social sciences

Law/Conflict Resolutions

How to apply for the Niger State Scholarship

Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to apply for the Niger State Scholarship and complete your application successfully.

Visit the Niger State Scholarship Board official portal. If you are a first-time applicant, click “Create Account” and enter your email address and phone number. Use the details provided during the account creation and Login to start the application. Fill out the Niger State Scholarship application form by providing your personal information, educational background, and bank details. Upload clear scanned copies of all required documents, including the passport photograph. Carefully review all information and uploaded files, then click the ‘submit’ button. Print your acknowledgement letter for record-keeping and subsequent physical verification.

What happens after applying for the Niger State Scholarship?

After you submit your application, the Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB) checks your information and selects students before any money is paid.

Data check : The Board reviews your uploaded documents, like your Admission Letter and Indigene Certificate. If everything is correct, they activate your Acknowledgement Letter on the portal, which you must print for the next step.

: The Board reviews your uploaded documents, like your Admission Letter and Indigene Certificate. If everything is correct, they activate your Acknowledgement Letter on the portal, which you must print for the next step. Physical verification and screening : You must attend this in-person exercise to confirm your documents and identity. Bring original and photocopies of your Admission Letter, Student ID, Indigene Letter, school fees receipt, and the printed Acknowledgement Slip.

: You must attend this in-person exercise to confirm your documents and identity. Bring original and photocopies of your Admission Letter, Student ID, Indigene Letter, school fees receipt, and the printed Acknowledgement Slip. Shortlisting and approval : After screening, the Board makes a final list of qualified students and sends it for approval.

: After screening, the Board makes a final list of qualified students and sends it for approval. Disbursement (payment): Scholarship money is sent directly to your bank account through e-payment. Payments start only after the Board receives the funds. You can check updates on the NSSB portal or official channels like NANISS.

Is the Niger State Scholarship 2026 out?

As of February 2026, the official Niger State Scholarship application for the 2025/2026 academic year has not yet reopened for new applicants.

What is the Niger State Scholarship 2026 deadline?

As of February 2026, there is no general deadline for a new 2026 Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB) cycle, as the portal remains closed. The previous application cycle for the 2024/2025 session closed on 14 February 2025.

Successful applicants supported by the Niger State Scholarship Board (NSSB) receive financial assistance for tuition and educational expenses, enabling them to pursue their studies with focus and contribute meaningfully to the progress of Niger State.

