The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disbursed ₦1.57 billion to CBT centres for UTME registration charges

JAMB spokespersn explains that teh new payment system aims to prevent candidate exploitation and unauthorised fees

Fabian Benjamin says UTME candidates can now freely register at any accredited CBT centre without multiple payments

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said ₦1,570,671,200 has been paid to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide as UTME registration charges.

The Board Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin. Explained that the payments were made to CBT centres that participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise.

Benjamin said the payment represents the ₦700 registration charge, together with the ePIN registration fee paid by candidates during the UTME registration process.

JAMB disclosed that the board remits the amount directly to accredited CBT centres on a weekly basis.

As reported by Channels Television, this was disclosed in the latest bulletin ahead of the April 16 to April 25 UTME examinations.

“The Board has remitted a total sum of N1,570,671,200 to the CBT centres that participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise.”

The JAMB spokesperson said the payment system was introduced to prevent the exploitation of candidates.

He said it is also to eliminate the need for multiple payments at different points during the registration process.

“Under the system, candidates who purchase the UTME ePIN are not required to make separate payments at CBT centres, and are therefore free to register at any accredited CBT centre of their choice without being restricted to specific centres.”

According to JAMB, the arrangement has significantly reduced cases of unauthorised charges by some CBT centres.

Benjamin said it has alos strengthened the adoption of a cashless registration process, particularly among privately owned CBT facilities.

