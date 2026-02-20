Registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is underway across Nigeria, but visually impaired candidates say the process is far from smooth

Despite JAMB’s policy of free registration for these candidates, some report being charged fees and denied accessible study materials

Interviews reveal gaps between official promises and the reality at registration centres, raising concerns about fairness and inclusion

As registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) continues across Nigeria, reports suggest that visually impaired candidates are facing challenges despite assurances from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that their registration is free.

Interviews with candidates reveal that, in practice, some centres are still charging fees and struggling to provide accessible materials.

Candidate’s experience in Lagos

Bidemi, a candidate from Lagos, described her registration experience at Abule Egba while speaking with TechCabal.

She said officials were supportive, guiding her through the process and even escorting her to a bus stop after completion. She explained that biometric capture required her to remain very still, but the process was completed without major technical issues.

However, Bidemi reported that she was charged ₦7,200 for the registration, despite JAMB’s policy of free registration for visually impaired candidates.

She said:

“They did not give me anything for free, and I paid. I learned later that it was supposed to be free, but I paid alongside the JAMB fee.”

Lack of accessible materials

Bidemi also noted that she did not receive the prescribed JAMB text in any accessible format. She said: “The officials did not give me anything.”

She added that JAMB should ensure that texts are available in braille or soft copy, stressing that awareness must be improved so that all centres understand the policy.

Calls for improvement

Visually impaired candidates are urging JAMB to make its free registration policy clearer and to ensure that accessible materials are distributed nationwide.

Bidemi emphasised:

“They should provide the text in braille or soft copy so that we do not miss out. If JAMB says registration is free, that information should be made clear everywhere.”

The concerns highlight gaps between JAMB’s stated policy and its implementation at registration centres, raising questions about consistency and accessibility in Nigeria’s university entrance examination process.

