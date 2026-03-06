The University of Ibadan (UI) has announced the 2025/2026 academic session payment of levies for fresh students

Mandatory fees for the top Nigerian university include the Health Professional Levy and the Utility Levy, payable via the Remita platform

Course registration requires successful payment and completion of guidelines on UI's official student portal

Ibadan, Oyo State - After much anticipation, the University of Ibadan (UI) has released the 2025/2026 academic session levies for fresh students.

In a notice published on the university’s official website in March 2026, and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, UI shared key information regarding the course registration guidelines.

UI releases 2025/2026 freshers’ levies

According to the release, the Health Professional Levy or Laboratory Professional Fee is compulsory for students of the College of Medicine, while the Special Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Levy is mandatory for students of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

UI students are required to pay their fees via the Remita platform. Undergraduates can only proceed to course registration after successfully paying all mandatory fees and levies, including the Bundle Fee, Technology Levy, and Utility Levy.

In addition to fee payment, freshers must register for their courses through the UI’s official student portal.

A summary of the payment of levies and course registration guidelines is provided below, as shared on UI's official website:

A. Log in to UI student portal

1. Log on to https://student-portal.ui.edu.ng on any browser.

2. Login details: Username: your student institutional email or matric number Password: your last name in lower case (small letters)

3. After successful login, you will be prompted to change your password before proceeding. Input your old password, then create a new password of your choice, confirm the new password, and click on the update button.

B. Payment steps for UI students

1. After successful login, your dashboard will be displayed

2. Navigate to the Fees section on the side menu list

3. Click my fees.

4. The following fees are compulsory for all categories of students: a.Bundled fee (100 - 300 levels) or School fee (400 level and above) b.Technology Levy – To be paid separately. c.Utility Levy - To be paid separately.

5. Health Professional levy or Laboratory Professional fee is compulsory for students of the College of Medicine, while the Special DVM levy is compulsory for students of the faculty of Veterinary Medicine - To be paid separately

6. Click the button beside the fee option you are paying and click Proceed.

7. Confirm the correctness of your payment details.

8. Click Proceed to pay.

9. You will be redirected to the Remita payment platform.

10. Select a payment option (card/bank/branch/transfer/remita).

11. Complete the payment process as directed in the selected payment option.

C: Confirmation of payment during UI registration

1. After successful payment, you will be redirected to the registration portal.

2. Go to Fees, then select Transactions to confirm the status of your payment.

3. If successful, click the view button under Actions for payment details. A pdf version can also be downloaded.

4. Remita receipt will be sent to your student's email. In the case of a failed transaction for which you were debited, click the refresh icon to update the status.

D. Course registration for University of Ibadan

The following steps will guide fresh students through the process of course registration for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Kindly visit https://ui.edu.ng/news/100l-guide-enrollment-lms for guidance on the following, among others:

Courses to register

Prerequisites for the courses

Minimum and maximum units to register

It is noteworthy that freshers can only proceed to register after the successful payment of all mandatory fees and levies (technology levy, bundle fee, and utility levy).

