NIMC's ward-level NIN enrolment drive officially began on February 16, 2026, and is ongoing nationwide

The decentralised initiative allows citizens and residents to register at designated ward centres

Applicants are advised to check the official NIMC website for enrolment locations and verified updates

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has confirmed that its Ward-Level Enrolment Drive, which began on Monday, February 16, 2026, is ongoing across Nigeria, PUNCH reported.

The decentralised initiative enables citizens and legal residents to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) at designated ward enrolment centres nationwide.

Ongoing enrollment at grassroot level

In a statement issued by the commission's Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Kayode Adegoke, he said the exercise is progressing steadily and forms part of efforts to expand access to identity registration at the grassroots level.

The commission reiterated that the NIN remains a key requirement for accessing various government services in Nigeria. It encouraged individuals who are yet to enrol to take advantage of the ongoing drive.

Adegoke advised members of the public to visit the commission’s official website to locate the nearest enrolment centre.

He also urged applicants to cooperate with registration officials, provide accurate information during the process, and rely only on NIMC’s verified communication channels, including its social media platforms, for updates.

How to enrol for NIN

The NIN is the 11 non-intelligible numbers assigned to an individual after enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB) to tie all records about the individual in the database.

The agency explained that all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria, from age zero (birth) and above, are eligible to enrol for their NINs.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed a step-by-step guideline on how to get the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026.

For pre-enrolment, applicants can use the online portal at penrol.nimc.gov.ng, while data modification services are available through selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng. The NINAUTH application, accessible on both iOS and Android devices, also provides digital identity services.

NIMC restated its commitment to achieving inclusive identity coverage across the country and called on all eligible citizens and residents to participate in the enrolment exercise.

