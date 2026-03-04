Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

NIN Registration: NIMC Updates Nigerians on Ongoing Decentralised Enrollment
Technology

NIN Registration: NIMC Updates Nigerians on Ongoing Decentralised Enrollment

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • NIMC’s ward-level NIN enrolment drive officially began on February 16, 2026, and is ongoing nationwide
  • The decentralised initiative allows citizens and residents to register at designated ward centres
  • Applicants are advised to check the official NIMC website for enrolment locations and verified updates

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has confirmed that its Ward-Level Enrolment Drive, which began on Monday, February 16, 2026, is ongoing across Nigeria, PUNCH reported.

The National Identity Management Commission on Tuesday confirmed that its Ward-Level Enrolment Drive, which officially commenced on Monday, 16 February 2026, is progressing steadily across the country.
The commission says the NIN remains essential for accessing key government services. Photo: NIMC
Source: UGC

The decentralised initiative enables citizens and legal residents to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) at designated ward enrolment centres nationwide.

Read also

Despite protests, NAFDAC, NOA, FCCPC launch joint effort to enforce sachet alcohol ban

Ongoing enrollment at grassroot level

In a statement issued by the commission's Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Kayode Adegoke, he said the exercise is progressing steadily and forms part of efforts to expand access to identity registration at the grassroots level.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The commission reiterated that the NIN remains a key requirement for accessing various government services in Nigeria. It encouraged individuals who are yet to enrol to take advantage of the ongoing drive.

Adegoke advised members of the public to visit the commission’s official website to locate the nearest enrolment centre.

Read also

NELFund extends student loan application deadline as applications hit 1.7 million

He also urged applicants to cooperate with registration officials, provide accurate information during the process, and rely only on NIMC’s verified communication channels, including its social media platforms, for updates.

How to enrol for NIN

The NIN is the 11 non-intelligible numbers assigned to an individual after enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB) to tie all records about the individual in the database.

The agency explained that all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria, from age zero (birth) and above, are eligible to enrol for their NINs.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed a step-by-step guideline on how to get the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026.

For pre-enrolment, applicants can use the online portal at penrol.nimc.gov.ng, while data modification services are available through selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng. The NINAUTH application, accessible on both iOS and Android devices, also provides digital identity services.

Read also

EKEDC urges corporate customers to submit TIN, NIN or CAC as Nigeria Tax Act 2025 takes effect

NIMC restated its commitment to achieving inclusive identity coverage across the country and called on all eligible citizens and residents to participate in the enrolment exercise.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has confirmed that NIN enrollment is ongoing at grassroot levels across Nigeria
Applicants are advised to check the official NIMC website for enrolment locations and verified updates. Photo: Destiny Young.
Source: Facebook

NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians on NIN

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) database has reached 127 million as of December 2025.

Data obtained from the commission’s website show that as of October 31, 2025, total NIN enrolment stood at 123.9 million, with Lagos State recording the highest number of registered individuals at over 13 million. And gender data showed that as of October 2025, over 54.2 million females and about 69.7 million males had been captured in the national identity database.

NIMC noted that enrolment figures were fairly balanced across the northern and southern regions of the country, reflecting steady nationwide participation in the identity registration process.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwatobi Odeyinka avatar

Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.

Hot:
Apology message Maurice sam Olivia casta Isbae u Heidi grey