The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on X that the 2026 Direct Entry registration officially commenced on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The registration exercise was made available to all prospective Direct Entry (DE) applicants across Nigeria.

JAMB Direct Entry registration opens nationwide for 2026 applicants.

Registration deadline

According to JAMB, the sale of application documents was scheduled to end on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

This gave candidates nearly two months to complete their registration process.

Official statement from JAMB

JAMB wrote on X:

“2026 Direct Entry Registration: This is to inform the prospective DE applicants that sale of application document has commenced today Monday, 2nd March 2026 and will end by Saturday, 25th April 2026. Please, note that this service can be accessed only at our offices nationwide.”

Access points for registration

The board stressed that the registration service could only be accessed at its offices nationwide. This ensured that applicants followed the official channels and avoided unauthorised centres.

The announcement marked the beginning of an important phase for students seeking admission into Nigerian universities through the Direct Entry route.

JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is Nigeria’s official examination body responsible for admissions into tertiary institutions.

Established in 1978, it conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for prospective undergraduates and also manages Direct Entry applications.

JAMB oversees admissions into universities, polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of education across the country. Its headquarters is in Bwari, Abuja, and the board operates under the leadership of a Registrar.

JAMB plays a central role in ensuring fairness, transparency, and standardisation in Nigeria’s higher education admissions process, making it a key institution in the nation’s academic system.

UTME

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Nigeria’s national entrance exam for admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Conducted annually by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the UTME assesses candidates’ readiness for higher education through subject-based tests. It serves as a gateway for thousands of students seeking placement in tertiary institutions across the country.

Registration typically involves purchasing an e-PIN, completing biometric verification, and filling out online forms. The UTME plays a vital role in standardising admissions, ensuring fairness, and maintaining academic quality in Nigeria’s education system.

The 2026 Direct Entry deadline remains April 25, 2026.

